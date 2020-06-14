Robert A. Summers Jr. passed on April 7, 2020. He was a 2002 graduate of Barnesville High School, where he participated in various sports including swim and football. He then attended a year at Akron University in Akron, before joining the United States Air Force.



He served as an Electronics Communications Specialist for 6 years at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, MS, then traveled to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan where he worked as a Communications Specialist for a private contractor for 4 years. Upon his return stateside, he secured local employment as an Electronics Technician in the Oil & Gas industry.



He left behind a wife, Grace, and a daughter, Taylor, who miss him very much. Please join us at his parents' home on Wiley Ave. in Barnesville, OH for a Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, June20, 2020 at 1:00 pm to honor him. There will be a brief service followed by a pot luck dinner and a memorial kickball game.