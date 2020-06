JUNE 14, 1960



Howard Forsythe opens a barber shop at 119 Fair Street in Quaker City.



JUNE 14, 1970



Chan Kintner opens a self-service market in the former Taylor Auto Sales building, 232 Dewey Avenue.



JUNE 14, 1980



Dr. Robert Lohman has moved his business to new quarters at 1350 Clark Street.



JUNE 14, 1990



Betty Lanning was voted into membership and Joan Hamme revived her obligation when Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 2901 met at the post home. Twelve members were present. Helen Wilson is president.



JUNE 14, 2000



Jeremy Loy of Cambridge High School was named the Occupational Work Adjustment "Student of the Year" for 1999-2000.