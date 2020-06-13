Akron police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man found Saturday morning on the edge of the University of Akron campus near The Chapel and state Route 8.

Brian Powers, 43, of Akron, was discovered by a passer-by shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday in a grassy area on the southwest corner of Chapel Drive and East Buchtel Avenue. Akron police and EMS who responded found Powers with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear whether he was killed at the site or his body was dropped there.

The university alerted students to the homicide Saturday in its daily digest.

Powers is not believed to have been a UA student at the time of his death, the school said in its digest item.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.