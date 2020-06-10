Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for June 15-19 is as follows:



Monday: breaded chicken patty, bun, ranch, sliced carrots, bean medley, pineapple tidbits.



Tuesday: barbecue pork riblet, augratin potatoes, bu peas, rolls, Mandarin oranges.



Wednesday: salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, chef cut veggies, assorted bread, fresh fruit.



Thursday: beef hot dog with bun, hash browns, corn, juice, Teddy Graham.



Friday: broccoli and cheese, stuffed chicken with gravy, roasted potato medley, cauliflower, juice, Lorna Doones.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.