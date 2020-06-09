100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Harold Agnew and John Sebo, two of the Sebring boys badly burned while playing with powder and matches, were in the Alliance City Hospital and their condition was improving.



— The 40th anniversary of the Woman’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church was celebrated with more than 260 missionary lady workers from the allied Home Missionary Society present, including members of the Wesleyan Society, the Queen Esther Society and the Junior Queen Esther Circle.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Jeanette Johnson, an occupational therapist, was assigned to duty in Danville, Kentucky, with the American Red Cross.



— Dr. Evan C. Fowler, a Sebring physician, was promoted to the rank of major while serving as a ward officer at an Army hospital in England.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— William J. Lane, the only principal Morgan Elementary School had known since it opened in 1957, was stepping down after a 21-year career as an administrator with the district. When he first came to Alliance in 1948, he served as principal at Seneca School and then later at Mahoning School. Born in Deerfield, Lane was a graduate of Kent State University.



— Robert L. Moffett, a science teacher at Louisville High since 1935, died at his home in the first block of West Summit Street. An Alliance High graduate at the age of 16, he also graduated from Mount Union, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. An innovator in using audio-visual aids and producing his own text book he revised every three years using his own lithograph press, he was named Ohio Science Teacher of the Year in 1964 and was nominated for National Teacher of the Year. His biology classroom was recognized as one of the most outstanding in the state.



— Bonnie McPherson Wood, the widow of Sgt. William Wood, who was killed in Vietnam on Feb. 20, had received her husband’s numerous medals, including an Air Medal for completing more than 25 aerial missions. Mrs. Wood had been under the impression that Sgt. Wood was a member of the ground crew, he having written her telling her so. She realized that when she received the medal that he had tried to spare her any worry. Other medals received by Wood were a Purple Heart for the wounds that took his life and a Good Conduct Medal that were given to him posthumously. Prior to his death, Wood had received a bronze service star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar and Marksman Badge with automatic rifle bar among other awards.



— Daniel Hoffman became the first boy from Damascus Ruritan Boy Scout Troop 79 to earn the rank of Eagle.



— Gary Briggs, 15, of Canton, became the second drowning victim of the season at Berlin Reservoir. He drowned near the railroad bridge north of Route 224.