Weather



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm late in the day. High of 92, low of 72.



Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 88, low of 60.



Byesville lunches



The Salvation Army and Stop Nine Church of Christ are providing lunches to area children. Lunches will be distributed Monday through Friday at the following times and locations:



• Byesville Library at 11:45 a.m.



• Byesville park at 11:30 a.m.



• Jackson Park at 12:05 p.m.



• Aspen Apartments at 12:20 p.m.



Yoga in the park



Restoration Park is hosting free yoga in the park on the second and fourth Wednesday in June, July and August. This class is suitable for all skill levels. Just bring a mat and something to hydrate. Look for the event on Facebook. To ensure you have a guaranteed spot, simply click "going" in the event.



Sandy Booth, of The Yoga Booth, will kick off this series June 10 and continue teaching on the second Wednesday each month, while Megyen’s Yoga Room will take on the fourth Wednesday each month.



Road closures



• The Guernsey Co. Highway Department reports that a portion of Sugar Grove Rd. will be closed to traffic June 8-12. Sugar Grove Road will be closed between Claysville Road and Brick Church Road, from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., each day for ditch cleaning and shoulder work. The specific areas of closure will change throughout the week as crews move along the road.



• The Ohio Department of Transportation will close Cadiz Rd. (U.S. 22) between Wolfs Den Road and Batesville Road (Route 513) beginning June 15 for multiple culvert replacements. Crews will close a small section of road each day. The road will be open to traffic when the culvert replacement is completed each day. The estimated completion date is Tuesday, June 30. The posted detour is Interstate 77 southbound to Interstate 70 eastbound to Batesville Road northbound and reverse. All work is weather permitting.



Thought of the day



A wise man will hear, and will increase learning.



Prov. 1:5