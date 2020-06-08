Vintage truck owners are invited to join a Vintage Truck Covid Convoy on June 21 to collect food and monetary donations for the Ashland County Food Bank.



The convoy will replace what would have been the ninth annual Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree on June 20, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Truck owners and food bank volunteers will first gather at the Ashland County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m, where the public can drop off donations for about 30 minutes.



The drivers then will drive for 50 miles — or three hours — through Ashland and Richland counties, making other collection stops at the Mansfield Reformatory around 10:30 a.m., Kuhnle Mansfield Terminal about 11 a.m., Loves Truck Stop at noon and ending at Aber's Towing and Crane Service on Commerce Parkway at 1 p.m.



The Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree is an antique truck show hosted by the Ohio chapters of The American Truck Historical Society: Black Swamp, Buckeye Vintage Haulers, Greater Cincinnati and Northeast Ohio Chapters.



Many of the drivers who will participate likely belong to the local chapters, according to Dan Laity, president of the Black Swamp Chapter of the society.



The Ashland County Food Bank was a staple at the Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree, Laity said.



"We are all hoping to make up some of the donations that will not happen due to the Covid-related cancellation of the truck show," Laity said.



For more information, visit the Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree’s Facebook page.