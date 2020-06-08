Monday

JUNE 8, 1960

J.J. Newberry Co. opens for business here at 724 Wheeling Avenue.

JUNE 8, 1970

Burl Reed is honored for 20 years of work at the Kroger Co. here.

JUNE 8, 1980

Frank Touvell, of Lore City, opens the "Wood Shop" for business.

JUNE 8, 1990

Marlene Long, dietary department, has been chosen Employee of the Month at Red Carpet Health Care Center, where she has been an employee for six years.

JUNE 8, 2000

Dick and Peggy Knellinger were presented with the Small Business Man and Small Business Woman of the Year Awards recently at the Cambridge Rotary Club meeting.