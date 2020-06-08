RAVENNA — After a wait — for some — of decades, the King Kennedy Community Center will be getting a multi-purpose gym this year.



Although no formal groundbreaking ceremony took place due to the need for social distancing, the board of directors gathered Friday morning at McElrath Park to mark the beginning of work.



Conni Dubick, a longtime member of the King Kennedy Community Center Board of Directors, said the idea of a gym originated in 2002 around the same time the center merged with Portage County Family and Community Services.



"We’ve always felt we wanted to broaden what we were able to do," she said. "This is something we’ve talked about for many years. We have to love our kids and provide different kinds of opportunities for them. This will broaden opportunities for them immediately."



Portage County Family and Community Services Executive Director Mark Frisone said he believes the new, estimated $700,000 addition will be "in use by late fall."



In addition to the actual gym, the project will include an activity room nearly the same size as the facility’s current main room, according to plans. Additional storage and a new lobby also will be included.



King Kennedy Community Center Director Myia Sanders said the gym and additional activity space will greatly enhance her ability to offer a variety of programs for community youth.



"As you look at the center that we have now, it’s not very big," she said. "With 35 to 40 kids, it was kind of hard to keep them separate when we wanted to do different group things."



The added space will also help when leading different groups of children because adults won’t have to compete with one another to be heard as is the case now, she explained.



In addition to providing more space for the Jake’s Kids Summer Program, the facility opens up the possibility of youth sports, but Family and Community Services Executive Director Mark Frisone said the gym itself will be a multi-purpose space.



"It’s not just going to be a basketball court for kids running up and down in it," he said, adding the expansion will enable a variety of new programs, including multi-generational activities. "There’s a great value in putting seniors and young people together."



Sanders said the facility also can be used for baby showers, birthday parties and other private events. The new space will enable the center to host larger events than in the past.



"You never know what this might open us up for," she said. "Mainly, I’m excited about the space. It will be nice for people to come here and offer their support but also be comfortable."



Dubick said the board is still considering different ways to use the new space, seeking input from Sr. Joanne Caniglia, a faculty member in Kent State University’s College of Education, Health and Human Services.



"She’s worked with [King Kennedy Community Center] for the past few summers and during the year," said Dubick. "She’s set up a whole set of activities for this summer."



Frisone said the final price tag for the building will likely come in around $700,000, most of which will be paid by grants from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Portage County Mental Health and Recovery Board. The state grant is for $500,000, and the MHRB is kicking in an additional $166,000.



Frank Hairston, a board member with the Mental Health and Recovery Board, and Brian Boykin, a member of the Kent City Schools Board of Education, are fundraising locally to help close the gap between the cost and money raised through the grants. They also are working to fund new equipment and furniture for the addition, said Frisone.



He said they’ve raised nearly $75,000 so far.



