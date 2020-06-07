Twenty-four new members have been inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) on the Zanesville Campus of Mid-East Career and Technology Centers. Students are selected for membership into this prestigious group based their individual scholarship, leadership, service and character.



Mid-East Zanesville 2020 new members include: Emily Bowman, West Muskingum; Jacob Grindstaff, Cambridge; Alejandro Marin-Duran, Tri-Valley; Calysta Baker, Caldwell; Kimberly Barlock, Caldwell; Rylee Campbell, Meadowbrook; Kali Coffey, Crooksville; Joanna Compton, Tri-Valley; Paige Emory, Crooksville; Faith Garvin, Caldwell; Emily Hurst, Crooksville; Paige Lindsey, Crooksville; McKenzie Malone, Zanesville; Kaydis Mayles, Zanesville; Heath Meek, Tri-Valley; Bailey O'Neal, Crooksville; Eric Pride, Franklin Local; Katarina West, Shenandoah; Bailey Wilson, Tri-Valley; and Makenzie Wiseman, Sheridan; Abigail Hopper, Franklin Local; Brooklyn Hopper, Franklin Local; Greta Niner, Tri-Valley; and Kaylee Pieper, West Muskingum.



The NHS adviser on the Zanesville Campus is Renee Linscott.