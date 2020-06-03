Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District has been promoting the conservation of natural resources for 75 years now. Though the name says, "Soil and Water" they provide conservation assistance with everything from garden seeds to bat houses.



Belmont SWCD hosts many educational events throughout the year. Some of the ½ Acre Homesteading classes unfortunately had to be canceled this year but focused on topics such as seed starting, home brewing, composting and canning. The Ohio River Festival will take place in August again this year and provides opportunities for the public to experience some of the many joys associated with water recreation.



To further assist area landowners with the conservation of their property, Belmont SWCD offers several pieces of rental equipment. Available for rental are a 5 ton lime spreader, 2 row no-till corn planter and a no-till grain drill. New this year is a 300 gallon tow behind sprayer for use in hay and pasture weed control.



Call Belmont SWCD for any natural resource related questions or concerns. 740-526-0027