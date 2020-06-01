The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Angel Gorby, no age listed, of 263 W. Perry St., Alliance; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on April 17 at 3533 Sunnybrook Road, Brimfield. Gorby was released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Torian DaShawn Jackson, 23, of 211 W. Harris St., Ravenna; attempted murder, a first-degree felony, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On March 9, he was accused of shooting a woman "during an altercation while inside a vehicle," on Route 5 and 59, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. He also allegedly stole between $300-$400 before fleeing. The sheriff’s office said the woman was shot three times while she was in her vehicle. The woman called a friend, who took her to Akron General Hospital, where she underwent surgery. She is expected to recover from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He is in the Portage County jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash or surety bond.



• Timothy Sendling, 20, of 3505 Randolph Road, Randolph; two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, after allegedly stealing several luxury items from a woman’s car and a credit card on May 10. He was released on a $10,000 bond.



• John Crawford, 29, of 3595 Marcella Ave., Stow; burglary, a second-degree felony, after an incident on April 18 at 4289 Newcomer Road, Kent. He was placed in jail in lieu of a 10% of $30,000 bond.