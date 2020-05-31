MAY 31, 1961
At Cambridge Motor & Storage, you can buy a new, six-cylinder Ford Galaxie for $15.92 per month.
MAY 31, 1971
Senior class officers are elected for upcoming senior class at Meadowbrook High School: Tim Haynes, president; Vicky Bayley, vice president; Marilyn Harper, secretary; Ritta Watson, treasurer.
MAY 31, 1981
Dunning Ford adds AMC, Jeep and Renault to its line of vehicles.
MAY 31, 1991
Tom Garland, a Michigan native, has been named physical director at the Cambridge YMCA, 703 N. Seventh St.
MAY 31, 2001
Cambridge High School baseball award winners include Tyler Markley, most stolen bases; Cory Williams, academic honoree; J.P. Arick, most RBI; Adam Menzie, top pitcher; Dustin Hill, most RBI; and Luke Bistor, highest batting average.