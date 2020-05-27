Olney Friends School has named two commencement speakers for the 2020 graduation ceremony: former head of school, Mr. Ken Jacobsen, and businesswoman Ms. Anne Muwumba Otta. Additionally, two seniors, Aidan Baliddawa and Sara De la Torre will serve as class representatives. In total, six seniors from Uganda and Costa Rica graduated on Saturday, May 23, 2020, during the school’s virtual commencement exercises.



Ken Jacobsen, who twice served as Olney's head of school—from 1993 to 1997 and 1999 to 2003—has spent much of his career in Quaker education. Remembered fondly for his strength of spirit and heart, he often returns to campus to share his wisdom with students through song and motivational speeches.



"He was my Head of School," stated Christian Acemah, the current head of school. "He is a Quaker who understands what it means to be a Quaker school in modern times."



The second commencement speaker, Ms. Anne Mubumba Otta, is the mother of current graduating senior Aidan Baliddawa and the executive director of D'Alessandro Logistics, a logistics company that works across Africa. Before her current position, she had worked in the banking sector and for various non-profits such as Oxfam GB and Amref Health Africa. Through her son, Anne has gained a passion for Olney and has seen the change it can bring about in a student.



In addition to the two commencement speakers, Olney Friends School's graduation ceremony featured speeches from the head of school Christian Acemah, humanities teacher Roger Reynolds, and two student class representatives Aidan Baliddawa and Sara De la Torre. The ceremony was held virtually with current students, faculty members, and families. A recording of the commencement will be available to alumni and the public on the school's website and social media accounts. All members of the class of 2020 have been accepted to U.S. colleges and universities.



Olney Friends School, located in Barnesville, OH, is a progressive, independent, boarding and day school serving students in grades 9-12. Rooted in Quaker values since its founding in 1837, Olney Friends School provides a transdisciplinary, college-preparatory curriculum within a supportive community that enables students to develop the skills to care for and thrive in a changing world.