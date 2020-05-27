MARTINS FERRY — The former East Ohio Regional Hospital complex has been purchased by an Ohio-based company and could reopen in 2020.



East Ohio Hospital, LLC announced May 17 that they have purchased the complex. Closed since September 2019, the Martins Ferry hospital could reopen later this year.



"East Ohio Hospital, LLC, whose operator has successfully owned and operated a 110-bed facility outside Dayton, Ohio for nearly a decade, is working with state and local government to re-open the hospital campus in Martins Ferry, Ohio later this year," said East Ohio Hospital, LLC. "The Ohio-based operator is committed to returning localized and personal medical care to the residents of Belmont County and the surrounding communities."



More information surrounding the purchase of the medical center and its projected reopening is expected to be made over the next several weeks.