ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Each year Belmont College President Dr. Paul Gasparro nominates exceptional students to the All-Ohio Academic Team. This year Belmont College students Audra Anderson and Gage Blon have been chosen for this prestigious honor.



Anderson, from Bridgeport, Ohio, is an Accounting major and is also working to earn certificates in: Payroll Clerk, General Bookkeeping, Bookkeeping I, and Bookkeeping II. She maintains a 3.77 GPA and is a member of Beta Theta Mu, Belmont’s National Honor Society chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), where she serves as treasurer.



Blon, from Barnesville, Ohio will graduate this spring with an Associate of Science Degree. He has maintained a 3.71 GPA and is also a member of PTK where he recently served as President.



According to Professor Desiree Lyonette, PTK Advisor, "Both Audra and Gage are hard-working and amazing individuals. Audra has such a kind heart and worked really hard to organize a PTK drive to help animals; Gage is an enthusiastic and diligent leader and took measures to initiate a successful penny drive for a local charity this past fall. I am so happy they are both receiving this honor."



Both students were named to the All-Ohio Academic Third Team.



According to the All-Ohio Academic Team website, the program provides statewide recognition and cash scholarships to outstanding students at Ohio’s 23 community colleges. Since the program began in 1997, more than $200,000 in scholarships has been awarded to hundreds of outstanding two-year college students. The All-Ohio Academic Team program is co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges.



First-team honorees will receive $1,000 scholarships, while second-team members get $500 scholarships and third-team members $250. A recognition program for team members will take place in Columbus on April 25 during Community College Month.



The All-Ohio Academic Team program is supported by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Honda of America Mfg. Inc.



To be eligible for the All-Ohio Academic Team, students must be nominated by their college president. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the current academic year and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25. The rankings for the All-Ohio Academic Team are determined by the scores nominees receive in the All-USA Academic Team Judging. Winners are selected on the basis of academic performance, demonstration of leadership, and community service involvement.