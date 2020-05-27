BEALLSVILLE — Beallsville High School Class of 2020 graduated 28 seniors, Friday, May 22, 2020.



The private graduation ceremony began at 7 p.m. in the Beallsville High School student parking lot. They broadcast the ceremony using an FM frequency transmitter to play through the car speaker system. Student speeches were prerecorded audio. Following the ceremony, students proceeded in their cars one at a time through town for a parade.



Class members graduated in blue and white gowns.



Principal Mr. Casey Tolzda presented the graduates with their diplomas with assistance from members of the Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Board of Education. Mr. Delmas Moore was the guest speaker. The class is advised by Mrs. Kayla Moore and led by the following officers: Spencer Jarrett, president; James Schnegg, vice president; Taylor Yeagley, secretary; Steven Yingling, treasurer.



Spencer Jarrett and James Schnegg earned the Summa Cum Laude distinction.



Spencer Jarrett is the son of Rick and Traci Jarrett. He is the grandson of Wanda Jarrett and the late Stanley Jarrett, and Janice Ray and the late Randy Ray. He is a four year letterman in Basketball and Football, a three year letterman in Track and Field, and a one year letterman in Baseball. He served as a captain of the Basketball and Football teams for four years. He has been Class President, Student Council President, and Captain of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the past four years. Spencer is also a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, 4-H, Rally for Life Committee, Trident Yearbook Staff, OVAC Varsity Board, and the Quiz Bowl Team. He has been a four year Kiwanis Scholar, Regional Scholar, Monroe County Beacon Academic Scholar, Principal's List Student, and will be graduating with Honors. He has received heart and hustle awards for both Track and Field, and Baseball. He was named First Team All OVAC and First Team All-Valley Small School in Football and an OVAC Scholar Athlete all four years of high school. He plans to attend Muskingum University where he will pursue degrees in Environmental Science and Political Science. Following his undergraduate work he plans to continue his education by obtaining his Juris Doctorate.



James Schnegg is the son of Jeff Schnegg and Misti Deal. His step-parents are Regi Schnegg and James Deal. His grandparents are Roy and Debbie Schnegg and Darwin and Shirley Martin. His activities include: Class Vice President, Summa Cum Laude, member of key club, member of student council, member of the Quizbowl team, 3 year letterman and 2 year captain in football, 4 year letterman and 2 year captain in basketball, OVAC Scholar Athlete, and Honor roll student. Future plans are to attend college for mechanical engineering and business.



Ashlie Louden and Elyze Moore earned the Magna Cum Laude distinction. Kylee Barnett earned the Cum Laude distinction.



The following is a list of graduates:



Kylee Makayla Barnett



Glenn Matthew Allen Bertrand



Wyatt Danial Brown



Terri Breann Craig



Jaydn Cheyanne Gabel



Tyler James Hershberger



Ashley Meadow Howell



Spencer Dean Jarrett



Brittany Nicole Jones



Noah Adam Kinney



Ashlie Jo Louden



Bryce Allan Louden



Kollin Matthew Ludwig



Ethan Hunter Mellott



Autumn Leigh Monroe



Elyze Jo Ward Moore



Jacob Dale Nalley



Dakota Lee Phillips



James Edward Schnegg



Connor Clark Shriver



Marissa Ann Steele



James Victor Taylor



Anthony Edward Vargas



Donovan James Vianelli



Taylor Michael Yeagley



David Allen Yingling



Steven Andrew Yingling



Chyann Marie Yoby