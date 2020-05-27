Wednesday

May 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM


There will be 99 graduates in the 2020 graduating class of Barnesville High School. The date of graduation was May 24, 2020.

Chloe Sage Mankin is the valedictorian for the Barnesville High School Class of 2020. She is the daughter of Lindsey Hunkler and Dirk and Kendl Mankin. After attending Barnesville schools for most her early education, she transferred to Olney Friends School as an early entrance student. While at Olney, she served as Class President, Community Meeting Clerk, and student admissions ambassador. She was also a seasonal member of the school’s Farm Team. After transferring back to BHS during her sophomore year, she became interested in the College Credit Plus program offered by Ohio University Eastern and Belmont College. In the Fall of 2018, she began a two-year program at Belmont while taking supplementary courses at OUE, including a few classes geared towards her personal interests: Spanish, forestry, and Plant Biology. She also became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society of two-year colleges. Chloe will finish her high school career with a 4.345 GPA in addition to an Associate of Sciences degree from Belmont College. Outside of the classroom, she is passionate about environmental and social justice, animals, travel, and art. She has participated in and helped to organize events and meetings sponsored by local green activism groups, including Concerned Ohio River Residents. The summer prior to her senior year, Chloe’s artistic and traveling interests prompted her to join an educational tour of Spain, France, and Italy. She hopes to continue to travel and experience new cultures after graduation. In the future, she plans to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to study photography or art history.

Jacob Riley Maleski is the salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class at Barnesville High School. He resides in Woodsfield with his mother and step-father, Adrienne and Delmas Stephens Jr. He is the grandson of James Atkinson and the late Jennifer Atkinson. Jacob has been on the Honor Roll and Principal’s List throughout his educational career. His future academic plans are to pursue a Bachelor's Degree of Engineering Technology and Management. He will start his education at Ohio University Eastern to complete his undergraduate classes next fall. After completing these courses, he will transfer to Ohio University Athens to attend Russ College of Engineering to finish his studies and obtain his Bachelor’s degree in the hopes of becoming a successful engineer. Outside of school, Jacob enjoys driving his camaro, skeet shooting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

The graduates include: 

Jaedyn Elisabeth Adkins

Alissa Makayla Agrusa

Deana Violet Allison

Tyrese Marcus Angle

Hailey Lynn Baker

Taylor Alyssa Baumberger

Kerah Mackenzie Bewley

Angelina Rella-Jean Blizzard

Dylan Lee Bostaph

Victoria LaShay Bowman

Keira Madison Bumgardner

Jacob Edward Burghy

Josie Michelle Burkhart

Makayla Ann Burkhart

Nathan James Burkhart

Jaiden Elizabeth Butler

James E Byler

Abigail Jean Carpenter

Sydney Paige Carpenter

Trey Anthony Ciroli

Kayla Sue Crooks

Ryan Andrew Crum

Aleah Shaylynn Day

Madison Leigh Detling

James Allen Dusch

Luke Scott Eddy

Sage Abigail Fader

Austin Wayne Frame

Mariah Nicole Francis

Kelly Elizabeth Gallagher

Tanner James Gardner

Ayden Chase Geilinger

Logan William Gibbons

Brynlie Paige Glotfelty

Ashlyn Brooke Gordon

Regan Riley Hanlon

Riley Anne Helmick

Joscelin Calvary Hetrick

Austin Riley Holskey

Harleigh Dawn Howiler

Harlie Cheyenne Huebner

Jagger Vaughn Jefferis

Lexi Renee Johnson

Payne Mitchell Johnson

Landon Van Johnston

Jared Matthew Kernen

Ethan Daniel Kidd

Brennen John Kover

Caden Dale Lake

Bailey Leianne Leach

Vanessa Nicole Leach

Jason Paul Littell

Ryan Evan Lucas

Jacob Riley Maleski

Chloe Sage Mankin

Alyssa Mercedes McEndree

Emily Shiranne McGee

Alex Montegomery Meade

Uryan Denver Lee Meade

Danielle Rose Meyers

Kyla Peytin Morris

Owen Dane Neff

Gage Michael Newsom

Jeremy Lee Newsom

Owen Lee Oliver

Baylee Elise Patrick

Jaylin Maira Renee Pouerie

Luke Thomas Powell

Cayleigh Dorine Reynolds

Brinna Renee Sampson

Lani Rene Shepherd

Allison Elizabeth Sheppard

Scott Shriver

Aiden Matthew Skolnik

Aaron Joseph Smith

Clara Ellen Stanley

Kassie Rebecca Steele

Jacey Rose Stephen

Jacob Wayne Stevens

Cody Robert Szabo

McKinzy Dawn Taylor

Chase Samuel Thompson

Zachary Jorden Thompson

Skylar Noel Thornton

Riley Ashton Tubaugh

Thaddeus Hickman Parker McGee

Alexis Shae Wade

Trey Adam Warner

Jayde Suzann Warrick

Shelby Lee Ann Weldy

Justis Zachary Weiss

Zachary Edmund Wells

Mikaela Diane West

Rachel Leigh West

Wyatt Aaron Whiteley

Emilee Rose Williams

Miranda Renee Wine

Haedyn Rae Wise

Tayler Rae Wolford