There will be 99 graduates in the 2020 graduating class of Barnesville High School. The date of graduation was May 24, 2020.



Chloe Sage Mankin is the valedictorian for the Barnesville High School Class of 2020. She is the daughter of Lindsey Hunkler and Dirk and Kendl Mankin. After attending Barnesville schools for most her early education, she transferred to Olney Friends School as an early entrance student. While at Olney, she served as Class President, Community Meeting Clerk, and student admissions ambassador. She was also a seasonal member of the school’s Farm Team. After transferring back to BHS during her sophomore year, she became interested in the College Credit Plus program offered by Ohio University Eastern and Belmont College. In the Fall of 2018, she began a two-year program at Belmont while taking supplementary courses at OUE, including a few classes geared towards her personal interests: Spanish, forestry, and Plant Biology. She also became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society of two-year colleges. Chloe will finish her high school career with a 4.345 GPA in addition to an Associate of Sciences degree from Belmont College. Outside of the classroom, she is passionate about environmental and social justice, animals, travel, and art. She has participated in and helped to organize events and meetings sponsored by local green activism groups, including Concerned Ohio River Residents. The summer prior to her senior year, Chloe’s artistic and traveling interests prompted her to join an educational tour of Spain, France, and Italy. She hopes to continue to travel and experience new cultures after graduation. In the future, she plans to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to study photography or art history.



Jacob Riley Maleski is the salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class at Barnesville High School. He resides in Woodsfield with his mother and step-father, Adrienne and Delmas Stephens Jr. He is the grandson of James Atkinson and the late Jennifer Atkinson. Jacob has been on the Honor Roll and Principal’s List throughout his educational career. His future academic plans are to pursue a Bachelor's Degree of Engineering Technology and Management. He will start his education at Ohio University Eastern to complete his undergraduate classes next fall. After completing these courses, he will transfer to Ohio University Athens to attend Russ College of Engineering to finish his studies and obtain his Bachelor’s degree in the hopes of becoming a successful engineer. Outside of school, Jacob enjoys driving his camaro, skeet shooting, fishing, and spending time with his family.



The graduates include:



Jaedyn Elisabeth Adkins



Alissa Makayla Agrusa



Deana Violet Allison



Tyrese Marcus Angle



Hailey Lynn Baker



Taylor Alyssa Baumberger



Kerah Mackenzie Bewley



Angelina Rella-Jean Blizzard



Dylan Lee Bostaph



Victoria LaShay Bowman



Keira Madison Bumgardner



Jacob Edward Burghy



Josie Michelle Burkhart



Makayla Ann Burkhart



Nathan James Burkhart



Jaiden Elizabeth Butler



James E Byler



Abigail Jean Carpenter



Sydney Paige Carpenter



Trey Anthony Ciroli



Kayla Sue Crooks



Ryan Andrew Crum



Aleah Shaylynn Day



Madison Leigh Detling



James Allen Dusch



Luke Scott Eddy



Sage Abigail Fader



Austin Wayne Frame



Mariah Nicole Francis



Kelly Elizabeth Gallagher



Tanner James Gardner



Ayden Chase Geilinger



Logan William Gibbons



Brynlie Paige Glotfelty



Ashlyn Brooke Gordon



Regan Riley Hanlon



Riley Anne Helmick



Joscelin Calvary Hetrick



Austin Riley Holskey



Harleigh Dawn Howiler



Harlie Cheyenne Huebner



Jagger Vaughn Jefferis



Lexi Renee Johnson



Payne Mitchell Johnson



Landon Van Johnston



Jared Matthew Kernen



Ethan Daniel Kidd



Brennen John Kover



Caden Dale Lake



Bailey Leianne Leach



Vanessa Nicole Leach



Jason Paul Littell



Ryan Evan Lucas



Jacob Riley Maleski



Chloe Sage Mankin



Alyssa Mercedes McEndree



Emily Shiranne McGee



Alex Montegomery Meade



Uryan Denver Lee Meade



Danielle Rose Meyers



Kyla Peytin Morris



Owen Dane Neff



Gage Michael Newsom



Jeremy Lee Newsom



Owen Lee Oliver



Baylee Elise Patrick



Jaylin Maira Renee Pouerie



Luke Thomas Powell



Cayleigh Dorine Reynolds



Brinna Renee Sampson



Lani Rene Shepherd



Allison Elizabeth Sheppard



Scott Shriver



Aiden Matthew Skolnik



Aaron Joseph Smith



Clara Ellen Stanley



Kassie Rebecca Steele



Jacey Rose Stephen



Jacob Wayne Stevens



Cody Robert Szabo



McKinzy Dawn Taylor



Chase Samuel Thompson



Zachary Jorden Thompson



Skylar Noel Thornton



Riley Ashton Tubaugh



Thaddeus Hickman Parker McGee



Alexis Shae Wade



Trey Adam Warner



Jayde Suzann Warrick



Shelby Lee Ann Weldy



Justis Zachary Weiss



Zachary Edmund Wells



Mikaela Diane West



Rachel Leigh West



Wyatt Aaron Whiteley



Emilee Rose Williams



Miranda Renee Wine



Haedyn Rae Wise



Tayler Rae Wolford