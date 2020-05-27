There will be 99 graduates in the 2020 graduating class of Barnesville High School. The date of graduation was May 24, 2020.
Chloe Sage Mankin is the valedictorian for the Barnesville High School Class of 2020. She is the daughter of Lindsey Hunkler and Dirk and Kendl Mankin. After attending Barnesville schools for most her early education, she transferred to Olney Friends School as an early entrance student. While at Olney, she served as Class President, Community Meeting Clerk, and student admissions ambassador. She was also a seasonal member of the school’s Farm Team. After transferring back to BHS during her sophomore year, she became interested in the College Credit Plus program offered by Ohio University Eastern and Belmont College. In the Fall of 2018, she began a two-year program at Belmont while taking supplementary courses at OUE, including a few classes geared towards her personal interests: Spanish, forestry, and Plant Biology. She also became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society of two-year colleges. Chloe will finish her high school career with a 4.345 GPA in addition to an Associate of Sciences degree from Belmont College. Outside of the classroom, she is passionate about environmental and social justice, animals, travel, and art. She has participated in and helped to organize events and meetings sponsored by local green activism groups, including Concerned Ohio River Residents. The summer prior to her senior year, Chloe’s artistic and traveling interests prompted her to join an educational tour of Spain, France, and Italy. She hopes to continue to travel and experience new cultures after graduation. In the future, she plans to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to study photography or art history.
Jacob Riley Maleski is the salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class at Barnesville High School. He resides in Woodsfield with his mother and step-father, Adrienne and Delmas Stephens Jr. He is the grandson of James Atkinson and the late Jennifer Atkinson. Jacob has been on the Honor Roll and Principal’s List throughout his educational career. His future academic plans are to pursue a Bachelor's Degree of Engineering Technology and Management. He will start his education at Ohio University Eastern to complete his undergraduate classes next fall. After completing these courses, he will transfer to Ohio University Athens to attend Russ College of Engineering to finish his studies and obtain his Bachelor’s degree in the hopes of becoming a successful engineer. Outside of school, Jacob enjoys driving his camaro, skeet shooting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
The graduates include:
Jaedyn Elisabeth Adkins
Alissa Makayla Agrusa
Deana Violet Allison
Tyrese Marcus Angle
Hailey Lynn Baker
Taylor Alyssa Baumberger
Kerah Mackenzie Bewley
Angelina Rella-Jean Blizzard
Dylan Lee Bostaph
Victoria LaShay Bowman
Keira Madison Bumgardner
Jacob Edward Burghy
Josie Michelle Burkhart
Makayla Ann Burkhart
Nathan James Burkhart
Jaiden Elizabeth Butler
James E Byler
Abigail Jean Carpenter
Sydney Paige Carpenter
Trey Anthony Ciroli
Kayla Sue Crooks
Ryan Andrew Crum
Aleah Shaylynn Day
Madison Leigh Detling
James Allen Dusch
Luke Scott Eddy
Sage Abigail Fader
Austin Wayne Frame
Mariah Nicole Francis
Kelly Elizabeth Gallagher
Tanner James Gardner
Ayden Chase Geilinger
Logan William Gibbons
Brynlie Paige Glotfelty
Ashlyn Brooke Gordon
Regan Riley Hanlon
Riley Anne Helmick
Joscelin Calvary Hetrick
Austin Riley Holskey
Harleigh Dawn Howiler
Harlie Cheyenne Huebner
Jagger Vaughn Jefferis
Lexi Renee Johnson
Payne Mitchell Johnson
Landon Van Johnston
Jared Matthew Kernen
Ethan Daniel Kidd
Brennen John Kover
Caden Dale Lake
Bailey Leianne Leach
Vanessa Nicole Leach
Jason Paul Littell
Ryan Evan Lucas
Jacob Riley Maleski
Chloe Sage Mankin
Alyssa Mercedes McEndree
Emily Shiranne McGee
Alex Montegomery Meade
Uryan Denver Lee Meade
Danielle Rose Meyers
Kyla Peytin Morris
Owen Dane Neff
Gage Michael Newsom
Jeremy Lee Newsom
Owen Lee Oliver
Baylee Elise Patrick
Jaylin Maira Renee Pouerie
Luke Thomas Powell
Cayleigh Dorine Reynolds
Brinna Renee Sampson
Lani Rene Shepherd
Allison Elizabeth Sheppard
Scott Shriver
Aiden Matthew Skolnik
Aaron Joseph Smith
Clara Ellen Stanley
Kassie Rebecca Steele
Jacey Rose Stephen
Jacob Wayne Stevens
Cody Robert Szabo
McKinzy Dawn Taylor
Chase Samuel Thompson
Zachary Jorden Thompson
Skylar Noel Thornton
Riley Ashton Tubaugh
Thaddeus Hickman Parker McGee
Alexis Shae Wade
Trey Adam Warner
Jayde Suzann Warrick
Shelby Lee Ann Weldy
Justis Zachary Weiss
Zachary Edmund Wells
Mikaela Diane West
Rachel Leigh West
Wyatt Aaron Whiteley
Emilee Rose Williams
Miranda Renee Wine
Haedyn Rae Wise
Tayler Rae Wolford