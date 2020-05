Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, May 13



9:06 a.m., road hazard, Twin Oaks Road.



8:58 a.m., ill person, Crum Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



8:40 a.m., suspicious person, Marietta Road.



7:49 a.m., auto accident, Caldwell Lake Road.



3:38 a.m., medical emergency, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.



Tuesday, May 12



11:44 p.m., seizure victim at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



9:18 p.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.



8:13 p.m., traffic stop, Olive Street, Caldwell.



7:55 p.m., well being check, S. Main Street, Belle Valley.



6:35 p.m., disabled vehicle, McConnelsville Road.



5:58 p.m., keep the peace, Rado Ridge Road.



2:43 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



1:51 p.m., medical emergency at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



1:44 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



1:21 p.m., medical emergency, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:51 a.m., investigation, Novello Road.



11:09 a.m., investigation, County Road 16.



10:30 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Wargo Road.



4:50 a.m., ill person, Main Street, Sarahsville; United and Belle Valley FD.



Monday, May 11



10:08 p.m., utility line on fire, Hunkadora Road.



7:13 p.m., investigation, Rado Road Road.



5:35 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.



5:12 p.m., animal complaint, Jackson Street, Sarahsville.



3:56 p.m., chest pains, John Tomcho Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



3:23 p.m., theft complaint, Becker Road.



2:20 p.m., ill person, High Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



2:14 p.m., 911 hang-up call, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.



1:56 p.m., well being check, Kirkbride Hill Road.



11:02 a.m., chest pains, Zep East Road; United Ambulance.



9:17 a.m., traffic stop, Frostyville Road.



8:44 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



12:17 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



Sunday, May 10



8:08 p.m., suspicious activity, Fairground Road.



7:05 p.m., alarm activation, Keithtown Road.



6:42 p.m., possible impaired driver, McConnelsville Road/Interstate 77.



4:11 p.m., lift assistance, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



4:05 p.m., alarm activation, Colonel Miller Road.



3:21 p.m., grass fire, I-77; Caldwell FD.



3:09 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:19 a.m., cardiac arrest, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:51 a.m., suspicious activity, Marietta Road.



9:34 a.m., deceased person, Harl Weiller Road; United and deputies.



5:05 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Jane Bates Road.



3:14 a.m., fire alarm, Marshall Lane; Caldwell FD.



12:08 a.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.



Saturday, May 9



9:22 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77.



4:39 p.m., reckless driver, Fairground Road.



2:59 p.m., burglary, McKee Avenue, Caldwell.



10:04 a.m., disabled vehicle, Rural Dale/Big Muskie Drive.



9:02 a.m., commercial alarm activation, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



5:07 a.m., diabetic issues, Main Street, Belle Valley; United and deputies.



4:41 a.m., ill person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.



3 a.m., medical call, Sunset Road.



2:02 a.m., lift assistance, North Street, Caldwell; United and Caldwell FD.



Friday, May 8



10:38 p.m., medical emergency, North Street; United and Caldwell FD.



10:35 p.m., traffic stop, Wolf Run Drive.



7:38 p.m., well being check, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.



3:55 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



2:52 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



12:26 p.m., chest pains, Interstate 77; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:33 a.m., investigation Drake Road.



6:58 a.m., investigation, Arnold Road.



2:14 a.m., overdose/poisoning, Summit Avenue, Caldwell; United and deputies.



1:40 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.



12:48 a.m., auto accident, Interstate 77. No injuries reported.



Thursday, May 7



5:46 p.m., seizure victim, Russell Road; United and deputies.



4:33 p.m., animal complaint, Wagner Road.



3:24 p.m., traffic control assignment, Serdy Road.



1:45 p.m., alarm activation, Fairground Street, Caldwell.



11:49 a.m., suspicious activity, Crum Ridge Road.



9:02 a.m., unresponsive person, Mitchell Road; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, May 6



2:49 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:33 p.m., injured person, Seneca Lake Road; United and deputies.



1:05 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Zep East Road.



12:58 p.m., assisted other agency, Marietta Road.



9:28 a.m., disorderly conduct, Brown Road.