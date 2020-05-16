100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The first heat was poured at the new malleable foundry of the Buckeye Jack Co.



— Alliance Municipal Court Judge M.C. Moore heard 28 criminal cases, all criminal, which was a record for the court. Fourteen of the cases were for gambling after a raid at the Shamrock Hotel on Ash Street in which all defendants were reported to be Greeks. The other charges included four disorderly conduct issues, six cases of intoxication, and charges of larceny and assault and battery.



— Ruth Cameron was to be Queen of the May at Mount Union, succeeding Ellen Pluchel.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Word was received by Alliance’s Mrs. Eileen Grimes Garcia that her husband, Israel Garcia, 23, a quartermaster third class, was killed in action. Missing since Feb. 16, a communique from the War Department informed his family that his body had been found. Garcia had been in his fourth year at the Cleveland School of Art at the time of his induction. In addition to his wife, he was survived by two sisters, Mrs. Norman Peters and Mrs. Paul Strain.



— Alliance-area soldiers listed as being liberated from Nazi prison camps in Germany included Lt. Robert D. Williams, Staff Sgt. J. Wright, and Pvt. Wilbur Windland, who had endured 26 months of captivity in various camps and was one of five brothers serving in the military. Wright, who had been assistant manager of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, had been serving with an infantry unit in Belgium when he was taken prisoner Dec. 22. Williams, an airman, had been listed as missing over Austria since February. Meanwhile, Sebring’s Staff Sgt. James T. Birch had also been freed from a German camp in Austria, according to a report that was the first news about him since he had gone missing on Jan. 30. The day after it was reported he had been freed, Birch’s parents received a card from him dated Feb. 18, stating that he was a prisoner.



— C.L. Burrell, a teacher in the Alliance schools for 31 years, died at his home in the 2300 block of South Union Avenue. The 1892 Mount Union graduate was originally from Dundee in Tuscarawas County and spent a total of 44 years teaching. During his time at Alliance, he served as principal of the North Park Avenue school for three years before going to the high school where he organized and served as head of the biology department. A brother of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, he was married to Mary Pollock in 1894. She preceded him in death, but he was survived by two daughters, Mrs. Edmund G. Mainwood, who lived in Dearborn, Michigan; and Charlene Burrell, who followed in his footsteps and was serving as head of the biology department at Alliance High; and a son, Robin G. Burrell, Ph.D., a professor of agricultural chemistry at Ohio State.



— Two Alliance High grads — Karl Ewald Sommerlatte and Walter Gorak — were among 1,049 midshipmen eligible for graduation at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Gorka, the son of Joseph Gorka, a resident of the 200 block of North Park Avenue, had two brothers who had made the supreme sacrifice in the war, including Flying Officer Theodore Gorak (August 1944), who had served with the Royal Canadian Air Force, and Sgt. Ignatius J. Gorak (November 1943), who received the Silver Star posthumously for actions on Bougainville in the South Pacific.



— Two Alliance soldiers received Bronze Stars, including Cpl. Wilbert J. McClarren (for his actions in Germany and Holland as a field wire communications technician) and Sgt. Phillip P. Accettola (for actions as a gun section chief in an artillery unit in France).



— Alliance’s Pfc. Robert Goshorn was reporting back to duty after recovering from injuries suffered while serving as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division in Holland on Sept. 22. He had received a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, presidential citation with oak leaf cluster and French citation with several stars for major combat in four countries.



— Alliance’s Pfc. Harold T. Wright, an infantryman, was recovering in France from injuries sustained in a shell explosion at the Elba River April 12.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)