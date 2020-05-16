Once again, the world has changed. During COVID-19, when physical distancing is so crucial to slowing the spread of the virus, even going to the doctor to maintain our health can feel like a risk. Fortunately, University Hospitals has been ahead of the curve with our remote appointment options allowing you to continue to manage your health and see your doctor safely from the comfort of your own home. The regular in-person visits we are accustomed to are certainly still available, but UH has added another option.



Telehealth offers convenient and safe appointments at home.



University Hospitals’ Telehealth Services provide a convenient, simple way to make and keep many of your appointments without having to physically go into a doctor’s office.



Our Telehealth Services include both online video appointments and telephone appointments. With telehealth, you can access many of the same services you typically receive during a traditional in-person appointment, including remote symptom monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, prescriptions, and other medical services.



Most doctors will tell you that simply talking with their patients is one of the most important parts of their assessment. Asking patients about current symptoms, personal and family history, environment at work and home and lifestyle habits can provide physicians with important information that can help them reach a diagnosis and develop a plan of care. As we all know, a written record of a conversation misses many small details that a live conversation picks up. Tone of voice, hesitation before answering, general appearance of fatigue or of being well-rested can all be valuable clues to health that can be picked up visually. Both elements of a traditional office visit are accomplished through an interactive virtual consultation.



This is how a telehealth visit works: 1) Schedule an online appointment; 2) You will receive an email with a secure link; 3) When your appointment time arrives, click on the link and follow the instructions to check in for your appointment (make sure the camera and microphone on your computer or device are working properly so your doctor will be able to communicate with you); 4) Simply wait for your doctor to join so you can begin your appointment.



For telehealth visits, a bill will be submitted to your insurance company per usual business practices. You may be responsible for a portion, or all of the cost, depending on your insurance.



To prepare for and get the most out of your telehealth appointment, you should:



• Keep track of your current symptoms, and when they started.



• Keep track of your temperature or blood pressure.



• Keep a list of chronic conditions and medications.



• Prepare a list of questions for your doctor.



• Have a pen and paper in case you need to take notes



For online video appointments, you also will need:



• A reliable internet connection.



• A computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone (preferably a computer/laptop).



• Google Chrome web browser.



• Apps if directed by your doctor’s office.



Call your UH healthcare provider to schedule your telehealth appointment.



Some of these same technologies are being successfully used for patients who have been admitted to one of our University Hospitals Medical Centers. This technology allows a group of individuals, such as patients, their family and clinical team members, to video chat together from multiple locations. Patients in isolation are provided with a UH iPad for this purpose, and the calls are secure and compliant with HIPAA.



This multi-person video conferencing already has proven useful because inpatient care teams can safely interact with a patient in isolation and collaborate with each other on the patient’s plan of care. This can be used by caregivers so they do not need to enter a patient room, decreasing exposure risk, while at the same time offering their expertise. This technology enables clinical teams to remotely monitor patients at other UH facilities. Likewise, experts can visit several patients in several different locations without traveling.



These virtual resources are going to change our world. However, I want to close with this. When things were scary you stayed home. You flattened the curve so hospitals were not overwhelmed. You took care of us. Thank you.



Now it’s time for us to get back to taking care of you. Your health-care needs haven’t gone away, and now there’s an even greater risk to ignoring them. When you do need to see us in person please rest assured that University Hospitals is following CDC guidelines and all of the Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations to ensure your safety. In person or virtually, University Hospitals is dedicated to your health and safety.



— Steven Baldridge, RN, is staff educator at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.