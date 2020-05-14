Weather



Thursday: Cloudy with rain in the morning, thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High of 78, low of 61.



Friday: Thunderstorms early. High of 75, low of 57.



East Muskingum meeting



The East Muskingum Local Schools board of Education will meet in regular session today, at 5:30 p.m., at the John Glenn High School, located at 13115 John Glenn School Road. The meeting will be in the library. Social distancing protocols will be required to be followed while in attendance.



Curbside service



All branches of The Guernsey County Public Library are now open for curbside service. Customers are asked to call the branch they plan to visit and indicate if picking up holds and can ask for other items as well. Phone numbers for the branches are: Crossroads, 740-432-7536; Downtown, 740-432-5946; Byesville, 740-685-2236.



Diaper distribution



There will be a diaper distribution on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Salvation Army. Registration is required. Call 740-439-2667 for more information or to register. The distribution is hosted by United Way.



Cover crop enrollment



The Guernsey County Soil and Water will begin taking applications for the 2020 Cover crop program May 18 - June 22. The cover crop program is sponsored by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. This program is a cost share program where participants receive $12 an acre for planted cover crops. Call Guernsey Soil and Water at 740-489-5276 with questions or to receive more information.



Boot drive



The Caldwell Fire Company is looking for the communities help with the annual Boot Drive fundraiser. The department is unable to go door to door this year, so donations can be dropped off at Caldwell City Hall, Hayes True Value on Main Street, or mail to P.O. Box 24, Caldwell, OH 43724.



Thought of the day



A wise man will hear, and will increase learning.



Prov. 1:5