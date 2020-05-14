You may not be able to go to the pool, play organized baseball or hangout with friends this summer, but you can still go to camp. The Cambridge City School District is hosting an online version of camp this summer.



Summer Online Cats Camp for students in kindergarten through fifth-grade will take place on weekdays from 10 to 11 a.m. starting June 1. The camp will finish on July 3.



Each student enrolled will be given a Chromebook to use during the program to participate in fun and exciting online activities with a Cats Camp teacher. Internet service may also be provided.



Contact program manager Robin Lahmers, 740-868-0257 or email at robin.lahmers@cambridgecityschools.org, to enroll in the Cats Camp. Deadline to enroll is Monday, May 18.



When you enroll, provide the child’s name and grade, your name and phone number; if you have internet access; and if the child normally rides a bus (include bus number) or walks to school.