LOUDONVILLE — Kim Burkhalter felt bad!



Daughter Maci will be her fourth daughter to graduate from Loudonville High School, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation will not be nearly as festive as it was for older sisters Ashley, Sierra and Gabi.



She has already missed prom, and graduation activities this year will not be so public, or so eventful as they were for her older sisters.



"I indeed felt bad, but one day, as I was looking at Facebook, I decided to do something about it," Burkhalter said.



"I saw a post about an effort for people to ‘Adopt-a-Senior’ in Holmes and surrounding counties, and in comments on that post, I saw people were seeking information on graduating Loudonville High School seniors," Burkhalter, who has been involved with the Loudonville schools for years, not only as a parent but also as cheerleading advisor, said.



"I decided to set up a Facebook page, something I had never done before, asking area residents to adopt Loudonville High Seniors," she said. "Within two hours, over 200 persons became members of the site, and in the time since, every Loudonville High senior who has been registered on the site has been adopted at least twice. Folks who adopt do so to show support and encouragement to the graduating senior, but many have also sent gift bags and other gifts to them along with the notes of encouragement."



Then, Burkhalter’s effort spun off into T-shirts. She found a shirt she purchased for one of the seniors she had adopted, "and someone else suggested that we find a way to buy that T-shirt for every senior," Burkhalter continued.



Since the design was no longer available, Burkhalter created a design.



Loudonville resident Lori Byers who has a beauty shop called Prime Cut and also runs the business Spirit With Style, printed shirts for every senior that included all class members’ names listed on back.



"We raised the money to pay for them," Burkhalter said. "Each senior was given this special Class of 2020 shirt."



Burkhalter then realized that she received more donations than she needed to cover the costs of the shirts. Meanwhile, Ben Drown, LHS math teacher and senior class advisor, told her that the senior class, because fundraising projects planned this spring had to be cancelled, had an $800 deficit — money earmarked to obtain caps and gowns for graduation.



Through the Facebook page, money was raised to cover the deficit, and Burkhalter said she also reported that Lori Byers had signs printed up for each graduating senior, an effort outside her work.



After this year, Burkhalter and husband Craig, a registered nurse, have one more potential graduate, Emma, now a freshman at Loudonville High.