The Falls Cancer Club is organizing a Virtual Weekend to Walk on May 15-17.



COVID19 has forced the Falls Cancer Club to cancel upcoming fundraising events that benefit the 76 cancer patients who are receiving assistance. The community is invited to help support those neighbors in need by grabbing a pair of comfortable shoes and heading to the streets for a walk to change lives.



Participants can get creative by carrying signs to support local businesses that have supported the Falls Cancer Club over the years. Carry buckets to allow donations to be made from area businesses, neighbors, corner stands (make it like a band car wash). Walk the neighborhood, walk Front Street Mall, walk Portage Crossing, walk Waterworks, walk State Road, walk Broad Blvd, walk by area businesses that supported the Falls Cancer Club and/or City Services



There is a $20 requested donation per person to participate. Check, Cash or Credit Cards are accepted. To learn more and register, call 330-929-2796, 330-687-9253 or email fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com.



Walk Day public donations for those who cannot join in the walk will be at Infinity Hair, Chestnut Boulevard in Cuyahoga Falls. (Directly across from The Boulevard Restaurant). All walk collected cash donations may be dropped off on Monday, May 18 at a location advised during sign up.