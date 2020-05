Guernsey County Clerk of Courts Teresa A. Dankovic released the following activities report for April 2020.



Civil miscellaneous filings, 11



Foreclosures, 1



Tax foreclosures, 18



Divorces and dissolutions, 11



Criminal cases filed, 0



Judgment lien filings, 6



Tax lien filings, 123



Journal entries processed, 746



Passport applications processed, 5



Appeals to Fifth District Court of Appeals, 0



Auto Title Department



Car title transfers, 343



Boat title transfers, 1