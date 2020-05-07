Veronica Van Dress, a longtime journalist from Stark County, has been named editor of the Ashland Times-Gazette and The Daily Record in Wooster.



A veteran reporter and editor, Van Dress most recently served as editor of The (Massillon) Independent from 2013 to 2020. Prior to that, she worked at The Canton Repository for a dozen years, starting as a reporter and later becoming assistant city editor, assistant managing editor and director of news content. She started her career as a news reporter in radio, working at stations in Canton and Alliance.



Her new duties include overseeing all newsroom operations at The Daily Record and Ashland Times-Gazette and accompanying websites, and weekly papers Loudonville Times Shopper and Holmes County Shopper. All are partners in the USA Today Network.



"I am excited and look forward to working with someone who brings so much valuable experience working in communities our size and am confident Veronica will be a fantastic addition to our team," said Aaron Bass, general manager of both daily newspapers.



Van Dress began her new job on Monday. She replaces Rick Armon, who recently was named the editor at The Canton Repository.



"I'm grateful for this opportunity and look forward to meeting members of the Ashland and Wooster communities, even virtually or through email to start," she said. "It's an interesting and challenging time to be in journalism as we work mostly from home to bring news and information to our readership.



"I previously worked with several members of the Wooster staff (Samatha Ickes and Alex Tichenor) in Massillon so I know the quality of talent that the staffs bring to the table."



Van Dress stressed the need for newspapers to reflect their communities, and tell stories that inform, entertain and enlighten.



"I'm anxious to hear from readers with their thoughts, concerns and story ideas," she said.



She can be reached at veronica.vandress@the-daily-record.com and veronica.vandress@times-gazette.com.