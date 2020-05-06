Four members of the Union Local FFA were not to walk across the stage Friday, May 1 due to the Covid-19 virus. The Ohio FFA State convention was canceled. Members Faith Galavich, Megan Garrison, Colten Luyster, and Brock Fankhauser will have to celebrate earning their state FFA degrees in other ways rather than walking across stage to get their gold chains.



The Ohio FFA State Degree is the second highest degree a member can earn in the FFA,this is a very prestigious award, Some of the requirements include,must have earned your chapter degree, have at least 270 hours of in school agriscience instruction, have an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Project, participated in at least two state sanctioned Career Development Events, have a minimum of 25 hours of community service, and more.



FFA members and supporters can tune into Ohio FFA social media channels throughout the week of May 4-8 for the virtual convention in which they call Ohio FFA Celebration. Mrs. Baker and the Union Local FFA Alumni are also working on additional ways to celebrate their state FFA Degree recipients.