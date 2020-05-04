Megan Keister



Minerva



Softball



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



It stinks because it was the last time I would get to play the sport I love with the girls I have been playing with since we were little.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



Playing with some of my best friends and having a blast on bus rides to away games.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



Social distancing myself.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



My friends and family. Also, as weird as it sounds for a teenager to miss working, I miss my job and seeing all the people that I work with and all of the customers I would get to see.



5) What are your future plans?



Attend Youngstown State University and major in business economics.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



Band camp.



7) What is your favorite movie?



The Greatest Showman. The songs are catchy and I sing along to them and annoy my parents.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Criminal Minds or Chicago P.D. I can't choose my favorite because they are both so good. I like them because I am very into crime shows.



9) What is your favorite food?



Mac & cheese. It’s the cheesiest



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Thomas Rhett. All of his songs are catchy



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mrs. Grunder. I feel she has prepared me for college the most and expects my best at all times and it makes me try my best at all times. Plus she makes me her very delicious cookies and brownies.