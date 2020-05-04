Logan Leichtamer



Sandy Valley



Baseball



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



My thoughts on spring sports being canceled is it’s for the best. It’s very disappointing to go through all of these years playing and you get to your senior year and it’s gone. This virus is bigger than playing one last season with my teammates. It’s about keeping loved ones and America safe and protect our well being. I think this cancellation will bring out something better in the outcome of this, especially to the Class of 2020.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



Seeing my friends each and every day and my teammates. I wasn’t sure if I was going to finish my final season of baseball to be honest. It was one of the toughest years I had last season losing the "older guys," and the struggles of battling to finish the season, because the game wasn’t fun anymore and not going my way like it came so natural in years past. The sacrifices I put for the team, knowing I was set back from my potential and what I could’ve done, it was best for the team and key to our success and that’s great. It made me a better person being less selfish and all, but it was disappointing knowing I was not told to be the ballplayer I knew I could be and being rubbed the wrong way. Then you realize that this is it, you’re the older guy and the young guns look up to you and I not only need to prove this to each and every opponent, I need to prove to myself I can unleash the athlete I know I can be and go about this as a team player. Ever since T-Ball I’ve played baseball and thought it was my true love, but golf was it in the end. I figured I have one season left and I knew what I was capable of. I gave up last year and lost all hope and never wanted to step foot near a field. I needed this season even if I didn’t want to play. I was going to go silently and humbly go do what I do best, be the best ballplayer, go to the old roots and be that beast I knew I can be. I love to compete and that’s what I’ll miss most. I’m that dog that won’t stop till I get what I want and have that ruthless aggression. I will miss most competing and doing that in front of my family that’s been at every game since I hit it off a tee.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I’m trying to help prevent the spread by not seeing my beloved grandparents in person. They are everything to me. I just can’t see them getting sick just cause I want to visit for an hour. I can see them when this is over and therefore I’m keeping my distance and just dropping food off at their house or texting grandma constantly to see if they need help or whatever. It’s tough to stop this spread, but I just stay at home and play games or cook dinner and I’m getting pretty good at it.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I was never a school guy, but I miss school a lot cause of the fun classes I had, the friends I interact with each and everyday, and not having to worry about a job or going to work. Truthfully, what I miss most is my family, not being able to see them and celebrating Easter or special occasions. I dearly do miss the freedoms I had and going to school with no worries, and even pro sports. I lived off of them. But something that struck the heart was missing my partner in crime, my beautiful girlfriend Abbey. She is my rock and my best friend she’s truly special and made me believe in myself and find joy in loving each day. She also is a true hero and my inspiration, because I have type 1 diabetes and never wanted anyone to know this. I’ve struggled with it since I was like 13. But Abbey has turned me around and to fight it for not only my future, but hopefully a future with her to live a long, happy, healthy life. I’m forever grateful for her. I miss her beautiful soul that brings joy to my heart each and every moment.



5) What are your future plans?



My future plans are to attend college and take the first couple years of the basic courses until I find the major I want specifically, and that it won’t feel like a job but something I have a true passion for that’s not work, possibly running a golf course, eventually getting my own place and settling down to enjoy life with my special one Abbs.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



Going to state as a junior for golf and competing in the OHSAA championship. My thing and style is all Ohio State and Nike and I’m obsessed with it. So going down to The Ohio State University’s course and playing was an honor. I had buddies like Jared, Rob and Joe B. come down, and the principal drove all the way down. Anthony and Keegan and their families came down, along with my grandparents and family too. The road to get to state was awesome. Todd Reed was covering me, writing that story on how I was the district champ on a perfect day that had to be a perfect round as only one individual can make it out. I remember and still get told today about the send off in front the whole school in the big gym, the superintendent starting a chant - Lets Go Logan.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Major League. That movie is a classic about Cleveland sports and the Indians. How can you not love the Wild Thing.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Swamp People. They compete for the biggest and as many alligators as they can each and every day. A hard-working job to make a living for their families to survive and continue the legacies of past hunters.



9) What is your favorite food?



Chicken tenders or chicken fries. I have them every day with a boatload of ketchup.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Drake. I always like the most catchy and popular songs he comes out with.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Chris Donohue. He is a great teacher and an even better guy. I wish I had him sooner in school, and I wish he got here quicker. What I liked was we had a connection further than just teacher-student, going fishing after school or Browns games. I think we will stay in touch and connect with sports and fishing and just being great friends.