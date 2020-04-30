The Ohio Supreme Court declined this week to consider an appeal related to the operation of a former campground for the homeless in Akron.

For nearly two years, businessman Sage Lewis supported homeless people who lived in tents and ran a day center on his private, commercial property in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood. The city received nuisance complaints and deemed the campground a zoning violation. Lewis applied for a conditional zoning request.

In September 2018, Akron City Council denied the request to keep the camp open. That December, the city posted a sign requiring Lewis to cease operations and clear out the camp.

Lewis and his pro bono legal team have been fighting the city’s decision since then, with the latest appeal directed at the Ohio Supreme Court. The high court declined Tuesday to take up the appeal.