An arrest warrant has been issued for a Middlebourne area resident accused of brandishing a firearm while threatening an individual dressed as the Easter Bunny earlier this month.



The 49-year-old suspect was apprehended by Guernsey County sheriff’s deputies in a field on Bridgewater Road a short time after the incident on April 8, but was later released from custody for medical treatment due to an elevated temperature.



On Friday, authorities filed single counts of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; physical control (of a motor vehicle) while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor, against the male suspect in the Cambridge Municipal Court.



The arrest warrant was issued by the court on Friday.



According to reports, deputies were dispatched to a Bridgewater Road location at 12:38 p.m. on April 8 after a caller reported one of two men in a pickup truck had brandished a gun while threatening an individual dressed as the Easter Bunny.



Deputies located the camouflage-painted Dodge pickup truck parked at the edge of a field and ordered the male occupants out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Both men reportedly refused to comply with initial orders by deputies.



An unidentified 47-year-old male passenger was the first to exit the vehicle and complied with the orders of deputies before being detained. He was later released.



The driver continued to ignore commands to exit the truck, but eventually got out with his hands above his head. Deputies said once outside the truck, the suspect refused to obey orders to walk backwards to deputies.



A sheriff’s K-9 was retrieved from a cruiser and the suspect reportedly began complying with orders.



He was checked for weapons, but none were found in his possession. The suspect later informed deputies that he had a .22-caliber handgun in the truck. The weapon was seized as evidence.



An open 12-pack of beer was also located on the front seat of the truck.



The suspect was transported to the Guernsey County Jail after a breath-analysis test at the State Highway Patrol’s Cambridge post, but he was later transferred to Southeastern Med due to the elevated temperature.



A dispatch log at the sheriff’s office indicated he was dropped off at the Cambridge facility just before 3 p.m. A nursing supervisor reported there was no record of the male being treated at the hospital.



The male will appear in the municipal court following his arrest to answer to the warrant and misdemeanor charges.