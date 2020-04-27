APRIL 27, 1960
Jerry's Car Repair is now located in Korte's Garage, Stop 9, Byesville.
APRIL 27, 1970
Al Christopher, 35, is named head football coach at Muskingum College, succeeding Bob Stokes.
APRIL 27, 1980
James Coffey is named manager of Credithrift of America office at 925 Wheeling Ave.
APRIL 27, 1990
On the first day of turkey hunting season, Butch Eubanks, Byesville, bagged a 22-pound wild turkey. It was killed with a shotgun near Salt Fork. Eubanks was assisted by Mark Brown, Byesville.
APRIL 27, 2000
Elizabeth M. Gadd, a junior at Meadowbrook High School, has been chosen a state finalist in the Ohio American Teen Coed Pageant at the Hyatt Regency, Columbus. She is the daughter of Daniel B. Gadd Sr. and Dawn M. Bradford.