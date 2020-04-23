APRIL 23, 1960



Tommy Hayes and Mary Burris are "Seniors of the Week" at Cambridge High. Tommy's favorite foods are pizza and spaghetti. Mary is the school orchestra pianist.



APRIL 23, 1970



Par-King leases Scottish Rite property at 6th Street and Wheeling Ave., where they will increase the size of their parking lot.



APRIL 23, 1980



The new addition at Park Elementary School is dedicated by the board of education.



APRIL 23, 1990



Kimbolton resident Debbie Larrick has her hands full as the only adviser of the Rural Mix-Ups 4-H club. Larrick, a 16-year veteran adviser for the organization, has an average of 20 members.



APRIL 23, 2000



Senecaville's Jason Willsie posted his first boxing victory competing in a Zanesville Police Athletic League-sponsored event at Philo High School.