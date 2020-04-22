WASHINGTON – Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement announcing several local health centers received grants from the Health Resources & Service Administration’s (HRSA) Health Center Program as part of a historic response to the coronavirus pandemic. The HRSA is administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The additional funding is a direct result of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), which Johnson supported and the President signed into law:



"I know that local health centers will put these resources to good use as they continue to deliver essential services to our communities during this global pandemic," Bill Johnson said. "In Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, centers in Barnesville, Dover, Ironton, Lisbon, Portsmouth, Youngstown, and Zanesville have been granted substantial federal funding. This funding will directly help these health centers detect, diagnose, prevent, and treat COVID-19."



Locally, Ohio Hills Health Center in Barnesville received a $630,995 award.

