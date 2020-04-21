COSHOCTON — Two local emergency management technicians are currently in New Jersey to assist there with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rick Williamson of Coshocton and Paula Moore of Warsaw are stationed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. They arrived on April 10 for what was to be two weeks, but Wiliamson said it might be longer.



Williamson is a manager for Midwest Medical Transport Company in Columbus. It contracts with American Medical Response to provide ambulance crews in emergency situations, like hurricanes. Williamson said Midwest Medical has approximately 44 ambulance crews in New Jersey and New York, two of the hardest hit states with the coronavirus.



Williamson said they are assisting agencies with whatever they might need and serving as backup for local medical personnel. The station they’re working with has seen its call volume quadrupled from normal. They work a 24-hour shift with 12-hours off and little down time.



"These people have been dealing with this for little more than a month already, so they’re tired and worn out, but the calls keep coming in," Williamson said. "We’ll do anything they need, respond on any call that comes in."



As a manager, Williamson said he wouldn’t ask employees to do anything he wouldn’t himself and that’s one reason he volunteered for the assignment. Moore also didn’t hesitate when asked.



Moore works for Coshocton Regional Medical Center too and knew that Ohio’s hospital system had the ability to handle the number of potential COVID-19 cases it would see. She knew that New Jersey was a smaller state area wise with a larger population and more people contracting the virus.



"It’s overtaxing the services out here, because they don’t have the luxury of having the amount of services when compared to the population," Moore said. "That why I said ‘I’m going,’ because the need is here. The need is not at home, we have the services to handle what we got going on at home."



The pair are working out of a fire station that serves a 15-mile square radius, but there are approximately 150,000 people living in that area. Williamson thinks that’s one thing causing the coronavirus to spread so rapidly in New Jersey, because people live and work on top of each other.



"We’ve already encountered a few places where you have multiple generations in one apartment. So, when one person gets sick, the whole family has it," Moore said.



Williamson said before leaving some Herbalife Nutrition distributors in Coshocton gave him some food and Wiley Companies has shipped a few cases of hand sanitizer the firm recently made for distribution.



"We’re thankful we have a good support group. People are texting us, messaging on Facebook, it’s overwhelming to see the support we have back home and everybody thinking about us," Williamson said.



Williamson deployed for Hurricane Sandy and Moore last left the state for a crisis during Hurricane Katrina. They said neither compare to the COVID-19 response.



"When you go into a situation like a hurricane, you’re going in already after the event has gone through. What’s going on now, it’s still happening and it’s growing," Williamson said.



"We’re basically in the middle of a hurricane, is what it looks like," Moore added.



