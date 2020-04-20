CINCINNATI — Troy Parker has a real office in the village of St. Bernard, but when he refers to his old Clifton and downtown Cincinnati offices, he’s talking about the public libraries there.

Parker lived in a halfway house when he got out of prison in 2015. He had been in prison for seven years, convicted of bank fraud, and didn’t know how to type very well. He didn’t have a computer and couldn’t attach documents to emails. He had never used a scanner for that before.

This year, his last payroll included 60 employees.

Parker is a small business owner who made something of himself after prison. He's a guy who says he gives third and fourth chances to people like him. He's doing what prison reformers dream those who are paroled would do.

But he isn't eligible for help now.

On March 31, federal officials announced legislation to help small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program provides loans that would be fully forgiven if the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll.

That money dried up on Thursday, officials said, and Congress is scrambling to fix it. But even if something else is done, it won’t help Parker.

Parker is a convicted felon, and he is still on probation from his prison sentence. He says when he tried to apply for the new coronavirus relief, the application asked about recent felony convictions. And question No. 5 was about probation.

“They say it’s for everyone, but it’s really not,” Parker said of the relief funds. “Now, my employees are being punished for a mistake I made.”

And not considered when he corrected it.

Before his release from prison in 2015, Parker's brother sent him a red book bag. The bag contained boots, multiple pairs of underwear and clothes for his re-entry. It confused Parker a bit, because he had gotten used to wearing the same thing every day.

He was free now.

Using that book bag as a briefcase, and the library as his office, Parker began building a labor and cleaning services company. With the help of library assistants, he created a Gmail account, and he started passing out business cards in Over-the-Rhine.

It took him two weeks to get his first contract.

In the fourth quarter last year, Parker said he employed about 120 people. Most of those employees spent time in prison or have struggled with some type of addiction or mental health issue.

“We’re not a second-chance company,” Parker said. “We’re more like a third- or fourth-chance company.”

Cash flow has always been an issue. And that means he takes jobs that pay right away because he won’t be able to pay his employees if the money takes a month to come in. As the coronavirus threatens the future of businesses across the country, Parker is not exempt.

And in some ways, he is being punished again.

It’s why, on most days, he wakes up at 4 a.m. After a period of meditation, something Parker started doing in prison to drown out the constant noise, he spends the first few hours of his day checking the company’s bank accounts and invoices.

Who has paid, and who still needs to? How will he make payroll? What does he need to get to the bank?

Parker does not have a line of credit he can simply move money from. He does not have a security blanket. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change life as we know it, Parker says job payments take longer to come in.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brittany Getha works as an office manager at Innovative Labor and Cleaning Services, Parker's company. She has never been to prison, but struggled with addiction for about eight years. She says it started with prescription pills, and then she eventually began snorting fentanyl.

She’s been two years sober this January. This is not her first job in recovery, but it’s the first one that’s helped her really believe in herself.

“I can do something other than be a warm body on an assembly line,” she said.

Parker, now 56, grew up in Finneytown, where he was the youngest of eight kids. He started working when he was in grade school, going with his mom to empty trash and clean offices. It was the family business.

In high school, after football practice, he would drive himself to cleaning jobs and then home. His relationship with his first wife, whom he met in college, fell apart when he went to prison in 2008. Parker lives in West Chester Township now with his second wife, Darlene.

He says it would feel like Christmas if he had the cash flow or credit to pay his employees the same time every Friday. He can’t, and he probably won’t ever be able to.

He knows this is his fault. During his criminal trial, prosecutors said he lied to banks to get money he should never have been approved for. Then, he lied some more to try to dig his way out.

Parker says he was addicted to material possessions, leasing multiple Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars before it all came crashing down.

Then, in prison, he saw young men scared to leave because they had been inside for 10 years. He saw the same young men incarcerated again a few years after their release. When he thought about his goals and plans for life after his own sentence, he began to think about how he could help these people.

Parker's employment numbers ebb and flow throughout the year, with many jobs coming from construction projects. Normally, business would be picking up by now.

It hasn’t. And Parker doesn’t know when it will.

But here’s what he does know: He still has that red book bag. The one he used as a briefcase when no one else believed in him.

He finds himself thinking about that bag a lot these days.