For Jeffrey Hannon, a typical day on his job involves getting briefed when he first comes on duty on all the previous 911 calls of the day so he is up to speed on everything that is happening. Then he logs into the variety of systems at his terminal and takes any 911 calls that come in and dispatches units to the calls over the radio.



Hannon is a 911 dispatcher/supervisor for the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



The calls he takes can range from general questions about the law, to giving directions, to taking complaints along with medical calls, criminal calls, calls about traffic accidents, structure fires and more.



Since Hannon is a supervisor, in between taking calls, there’s also a lot of paperwork for him to do.



"Typical days anymore are few and far between," Hannon said. "There are a lot more calls for service in the past couple of years. We usually dispatch 50 to 60 calls for service a day to law, fire and EMS. Our busiest time of day is from 1 to 8 p.m. This is when the bulk of the calls come in to our center."



According to Hannon, while 911 dispatcher duties can vary from agency to agency, the primary responsibility for all dispatchers is to answer 911 calls as quickly as possible.



"At our agency, we are both the call taker and the dispatcher, (a dispatcher is technically the one who is on the radio dispatching units to calls,)" Hannon said. "Our responsibilities do not end there, in between calls for service, we have a lot of paperwork that needs to be done for the office. Our dispatchers enter warrants, missing persons/Amber alerts, stolen guns, stolen license plates and more. We also perform computerized criminal history checks with the FBI and NCIC for the deputies and the Common Pleas Court."



Hannon also noted that a select few of the GCSO’s dispatchers handle public records requests, as well.



When Hannon was asked what he found most interesting about his work, his response was "everything is interesting in this line line or work."



Hannon enjoys talking to the public and says he meets some interesting people.



He also finds it interesting and fulfilling to be helping people on a 911 call and knowing that he is giving some medical advice that may have helped or even saved the person’s life.



"The technology we use every day exceeds what the state has required, and being able to use that to help responding units is amazing to see in action," Hannon said.



According to Hannon, the biggest challenges dispatchers face on the job is having the ability to leave work at work.



"It’s hard to do at times, especially when it involves children," Hannon said. "There are calls that can stick in your mind for the rest of your life. A lot of people wouldn’t be able to handle that. Another challenge is being able to handle multiple incidents at one time and keeping everything in order."



Important skills for a dispatcher to have, according to Hannon, include the ability to multi task. "You can be on the phone, typing on the computer and listening to the radio all at once," Hannon said.



He also noted that people skills is also very important.



"We are helping people on their worst day and we have to remain professional and calm in order to help them," Hannon said.



Computer skills is a must as the dispatcher uses 4 computers at each dispatch terminal.



Education and training to become a dispatcher include being APCO certified in Public Safety Telecommunicator 1 and EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatching). The GCSO has an in-house instructor with APCO that teaches these classes to their new hires. Along with continuing education in both subjects yearly, dispatchers have to keep their CPR certification current.



If a student is interested in learning more about this field, they can contact Hannon or Sgt. Best at the GSCO. They will have to pass a background check in order to participate.



For additional information on a career as a dispatcher, check out www.jobseeker.ohiomeansjobs.monster.com or contact the GSCO.



According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there were 4,260 911 dispatchers in 2016; by 2026, this number is projected to rise to 4,430 — an increase of four percent.



According to salary.com, "The average 9-1-1 Dispatcher salary in Ohio is $39,500 as of February 26, 2020, but the range typically falls between $33,500 and $43,000.



*Editor’s note: This is the last article for Career Exploration Series. Watch for our next series featuring local artists beginning soon.



**Editor’s note: This article was written before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.