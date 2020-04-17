Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM


All A’s

Sophomores

Hillsdale — Christopher Bump.

ACCA — Alyssa Cordes.

Juniors

West Holmes — Brianna Beckett, Jaelyn Beckett and Mallorie Henley.

Mapleton — Samantha Benner.

Ashland High — Jasmine Boyce, Becca Flannigan, Connie Jones and Braden Shoeaker.

Hillsdale — Mason Parker.

Seniors

Ashland High — Maddison Atterholt, Alexis Carpenter, Malana Etzwiler, Katy Griffith, Brooke Griffith, Star Joy, Julie Ann Mickley, Logan Sawchak, Nicole Teague, Samantha Wentworth and Dawson Williams.

Mapleton — Ashton Bird, Alexis Foster, Bobbi Hawks, Arin Merle, Skylar Rickett and Kristen Ritenour.

Pseo — Luke Brown.

Hillsdale — Hannah Cabbell, Gavin Clark and Reece Harpster.

Loudonville — Cole Zody.

All A’s and B’s

Sophomores

Loudonville — Lyndsey Fulton, Sarah Martin and Bricyn Poole.

Mapleton — Desiree Hofer.

Hillsdale — Alexia Walters.

Juniors

Ashland High — Katelynne Alberty, Robert Cool, Brylie Holland, Treytn Kennedy, Nishaya Montgomery, James Setlock, Katelin VanDeWater and Tivis Wells.

Mapleton — Molly Basci, Emily Milburn, Cacie Stalnaker, Faith Stansbury and Hana Wagner.

Northwestern — Autumn Browning.

Hillsdale — Trever Burson, Tazney Kahl, Macey Long and Desiree Swazey.

Loudonville — Ashley Harris, Orchid Holt, Brandon Schmidt and Adriana Stevens.

Pseo — Lane Moore.

West Holmes — Summer Myers and Nicholas Waers.

Crestview — Jadyn Offhaus.

Seniors

Ashland — Krissy Beck, Ashland High SchoolEmily Chandler, Peyton Fowler, Mason Gilmore, Haylee Newlan, Elizabeth Obrecht, Michael Skok, Kaiden Kennedy and Michael Wright.

Pseo — Colton Bishop.

Loudonville — Dillon Bolen, Russell-James Gebhart, Joshua Kline, Bryar Martin, Caulin Sulser and Autumn Wright.

Mapleton — Kaylee Bowen, Emily Coffman, Emily French, Kayley Hines, Faith Hubler, Noah Kimble, Janelle Pickering and Blake Rising. 

Hillsdale — Levi Catron, Maximus Davis, Cameron Dickson, Tori Justice and Louie Lambert.

Crestview — Dalton Rhinebolt.