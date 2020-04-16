It was a tough decision to make, but it turned out to be the right one when those in charge cancelled the first-ever First Responders and Military/Veteran Appreciation Dinner.



A day before the March 12 event, which was to be held at Grace Chapel (old Shopko building), the Minerva Rotary Club decided to pull the plug on the dinner due to the COVID-10 pandemic.



A lot of time, effort and planning had gone into transforming the banquet room into a beautiful tribute to first responders, as well as military and veteran personnel.



Former Minerva superintendent Mike Gallina was set to be the master of ceremonies, and a family-style dinner was going to be provided by the local Amish community.



Proceeds were to benefit local fire departments and EMS, including Sandy Creek Joint Fire District and EMS, Augusta Township Fire Department, and Fox Township Fire Department; Minerva Police Department; local military organizations, including the Military Family Center, Save 22, and the VFW; and the Minerva Rotary Club.