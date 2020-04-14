Although we are living in ever-changing and troubling times, there is one thing that remains a constant; the strength and support of the Ashland community.



We are being even more generous, kind and supportive of one another and giving grace to those who are stumbling.



Neighbors are checking on one another, sharing resources and information and working hard to keep our community businesses and services going.



Hope can be defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.



Strength can be defined as the influence or power possessed by a person, organization or county.



In this time as our community shows great hope, strength and generosity, I would like to recognize my entire staff in dietary, transportation, information and referral and social service departments for their hard work and dedication to our community and ensuring our mission to keep our clients healthy and safe during this time.



Even though our congregate meals and activities have been postponed, we are fully continuing to serve our home delivered meal program, providing transportation services, accepting call-in-only appointments for information and referral and social services during this pandemic with no end date in sight.



We are all pitching in to help our drivers manage their ever-lengthening home delivered meal routes, as we are excited to be reaching many more seniors in our community who need our assistance at this time.



If you need any of our services or know someone who might need our services, please give us a call at (419) 281-1477. Our hours of operations are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We will be happy to assist in any way we can.



I came across this quote written by writer Nikki Banas and I felt it was appropriate during this time. Please take time to read and share. Wishing you all the best and hopefully we will see you all soon.



"If you only carry one thing throughout your entire life, let it be hope. Let it be hope that better things are always ahead. Let it be hope that you can get through even the toughest times. Let it be hope that you are stronger than any challenge that comes your way. Let it be hope that you are exactly where you are meant to be right now, and that you are on the path to where you are meant to be, because during these times, hope will be the very thing that carries you through."



— Sandy Enderby is the executive director of the Ashland County Council on Aging.