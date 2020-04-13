In partnership with The Canton Repository, every week the Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here's to a Good News Monday!

• During a time when so many are facing medical and financial uncertainty, people and restaurants are coming together to feed the frontline. It’s been inspiring to hear of the countless free meals being delivered to essential worke­rs who are working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic!

• A local philanthropic collaborative recently awarded $254,000 in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving Stark County’s most vulnerable, which brings their collective philanthropic response to nearly $500,000.

• Thanks to Polen Meats in East Canton for donating nearly 500 pounds of meat to the Alliance Community Pantry to help Alliance residents in need.

