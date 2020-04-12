Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, April 8



5:11 a.m., road hazard, Frostyville Road.



4:52 a.m., squad requested, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.



2:28 a.m., alarm activation, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



2:24 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.



Tuesday, April 7



11:29 p.m., auto accident, McConnelsville Road; United and deputies.



7:18 p.m., vehicle immobilization, McConnelsville Road.



4:42 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



4:19 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Main Street, Caldwell.



4:02 p.m., alarm activation, Marietta Road.



3:57 p.m., suspicious person, Belle Valley.



3:15 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



1:54 p.m., warrant arrest, Outpost Road.



12:04 p.m., ill person, Glenwood Road.



9:45 a.m., suspicious activity, Pump Station Road.



9:21 a.m., theft complaint, Brookton Heights Road.



8:27 a.m., ill person, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:42 a.m., breaking and entering, West Cross Street, Summerfield.



7:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Road Fork Road.



5:58 a.m., lift assistance, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.



5:10 a.m., breaking and entering, Harl Weiller Road.



2:23 a.m., noise complaint, Stottsberry Road.



2:19 a.m., noise complaint, Stottsberry Road.



12:43 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Road Fork Road.



Monday, April 6



11:38 p.m., telephone harassment, Tabor Ridge Road.



7:45 p.m., investigation follow-up, Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.



5:12 p.m., suspicious package, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



4:27 p.m., illegal dumping, Zep West Road.



3:03 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:37 p.m., traffic control, Fry Road.



1:40 p.m., injured person, Detroit Lane, Cumberland; United Ambulance.



11:19 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



9:43 a.m., possible stroke, Parrish Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



9:18 a.m., menacing complaint, Main Street, Caldwell.



9 a.m., fire call, Archers Ridge Road.



8:18 a.m., suspicious activity, Fairground Road.



7:13 a.m., theft complaint, Marietta Road.



5:30 a.m., suspicious activity, Brown Road.



2:23 a.m., lift assistance, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1 a.m., heart issue/chest pains, West Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



Sunday, April 5



10:24 p.m., lift assistance, Bronze Heights Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:31 p.m., domestic dispute, Parry Hollow Road; United and deputies.



6:57 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Horn Ridge Road.



6:57 a.m., lift assistance, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:47 p.m., fire call, Brown Road.



3:06 p.m., fire call, Opossum Run Road.



2:45 p.m., keep the peace, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



1:59 p.m., keep the peace, Marietta Road.



12:30 p.m., vandalism damage, Halley’s Ridge Road.



4:32 a.m., alarm activation, Kennonsburg Road.



2:33 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Alta Vista Avenue, Caldwell.



1:58 a.m., auto accident, Seneca Lake Road; United Ambulance.



12:21 a.m., injured person, Mill Road; United Ambulance.



12 a.m., reckless driver, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



Saturday, April 4



11:10 p.m., suspicious person, Ripple Run Road.



8:02 p.m., fire call, East Street, Caldwell.



7:50 p.m., warrant arrest, Harriett Street, Macksburg.



7:36 p.m., keep the peace, Johnstown Street, Caldwell.



6:56 p.m., fire call, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



6:21 p.m., grass fire, St. John’s Road; Quaker City FD and deputies.



6:13 p.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:25 p.m., animal complaint, Rich Valley Road.



4:41 p.m., animal complaint, Harl Weiller Road.



2:06 p.m., trespassing complaint, Jim Ball Road.



12:58 p.m., suspicious person, Opossum Run Road.



1:14 a.m., noise complaint, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



Friday, April 3



11:09 p.m., traffic stop, Ripple Run Road.



10 p.m., reckless driver, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



9:37 p.m., reckless driver, Fulda Road.



9:31 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



9:06 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.



8:03 p.m., suspicious activity, Sarahsville Road.



7:27 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Sarahsville Road.



7 p.m., reckless driver, Fry Road.



3:08 p.m., found property, Mitchell Road.



2:29 p.m., narcotics investigation, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



12:43 p.m., warrant arrest, Leatherwood Road (Guernsey County).



10:05 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:01 a.m., well being check, Frostyville Road.



8:56 a.m., unauthorized use of property, Johnstown Street, Caldwell.



6:19 a.m., investigation, Interstate 77.



Thursday, April 2



9:04 p.m., theft complaint, McConnelsville Road.



7:59 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



5:59 p.m., illegal dumping, Tunnel Hill Road.



5:27 p.m., animal complaint, Sarahsville Road.



4:02 p.m., vandalism damage at a soccer field, Caldwell.



1:46 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:45 a.m., suspicious activity, Caldwell Walking Trail.



9 a.m., fire call, Lashley Road.



7:28 a.m., investigation follow-up, Fairground Road.



5:27 a.m., squad requested, Doshie Road; United, Summerfield FD and deputies.



2:26 a.m., investigation follow-up, Macksburg.



Wednesday, April 1



8 p.m., disorderly conduct, Bronze Heights Road.



7:50 p.m., auto accident, Ball Hallow Road.



11:13 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.