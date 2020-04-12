The long-held belief that Ludwig van Beethoven had grown so deaf that he could not hear his Ninth Symphony, which premiered in 1824, is not completely true, Theodore Albrecht, a professor of musicology at Kent State University says.



Albrecht, an authority on Beethoven, one of Western Civilization’s greatest composers, has reached that conclusion by translating into English the notebooks Beethoven maintained from 1818 to his death in 1827, the years when his hearing loss, a serious handicap for any composer, became the most pronounced.



Beethoven would hand a notebook so those wanting to talk with him could write down their remarks and questions. Beethoven would then respond vocally. Preserved by Anton Schindler, his secretary and biographer, the 139 notebooks, "The Beethoven Conversations," provide insights into the life of the great composer. They were compiled into 11 volumes by a group of scholars who began their enterprise in East Berlin in 1968 and completed it in 2001 a dozen years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.



The content, Albrecht says, indicates Beethoven heard better out of his left ear, could more easily hear instruments lower on the scale, but remained able to use instruments high on the scale like the piccolo in his later works.



Albrecht modestly rates his German as, "good enough to get me in trouble" and has translated eight of the 11 Berlin compiled volumes. Two have been published and a third is in the process of being published. He hopes to finish translating the remaining volumes within the next few years and have them ready for publication. With his copious footnotes and additions, the final product should go 12 volumes.



This year marks the 250th of Beethoven’s birth and Albrecht’s translations are certain to gain attention and coincidentally reflect well on Kent State.



"Some of this will depend on the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced the postponement of many programs, including some of my research," Albrecht said. In the fall, schedules permitting, Albrecht will offer a Beethoven Seminar Mondays from 7:20 to 10 p.m. in Room E-202. Students will take it for credit, but community members are welcome to audit.



Joining the KSU faculty in 1992, Albrecht holds a doctorate in musicology, the study of the history and anthropology of music, and conducting. He has been working on the translations since 1998 when he took them on as a challenge at a musicology symposium when Harvard scholar Lewis Lockwood announced he was looking for someone to undertake the project.



Because the best archives about Beethoven are in Vienna, Austria where the composer resided, Albrecht and his wife, Carol, have been spending late May and most of June in the Vienna City Archives for more than 20 years. A professor at the University of Idaho, where she teaches musicology and oboe, Carol has used the time to research the lives of opera singers who performed in Vienna from 1791, the year of Mozart’s death, to 1810.



Albrecht’s research has enabled him to explain details that came up in conversations between Beethoven and those he encountered. An early riser, Beethoven did his composing in the morning when he felt fresh from a night’s sleep. The conversations feature encounters Beethoven experienced in the afternoons and evenings when he would meet friends and acquaintances in Vienna’s coffee houses and restaurants.



The conversations range from the mundane, like shopping notes, to insights into deep philosophical questions that sometimes shaped his compositions. In April 1824, when helping his uncle proofread the hand-written orchestral parts of the Ninth Symphony, Beethoven’s nephew, Karl, wrote in a conversation book, "After the timpanist gets done playing this, you’re going to owe him dinner."



No one knows if he ever took the timpanist, Anton Hudler, to dinner, Albrecht said, "but on May 20, the composer was so happy with the work of choral director Ignaz Dirzka that he noted, ‘Dirzka to dinner’." Another less musical entry concerns Beethoven honoring a farmer’s request that he transport 19 chickens to a restaurant in Vienna while running errands.



Albrecht has been able to correct errors of interpretation and even page numbers in the volumes the Berlin scholars assembled. Widely known for his research, Albrecht in 2017 was awarded the prestigious Beethoven Medal during Beethoven Days staged in Austria. His professional honors also include the ASCAP sponsored Deems Taylor Award for his three-volume publication of "Letters to Beethoven and Other Correspondence," awarded in 1996. He is a Distinguished Faculty Award winner in KSU’S College of the Arts. He and his wife have been Kent residents since he joined the faculty in 1992.



In addition to his Beethoven research, Albrecht’s professional expertise embraces the classical music composers of the 18th century and those of the romantic period that followed in the 19th century. He is a fan of Verdi, who began composing in the 1830s and amazingly continued almost until his death in 1901. His specialties also include ragtime composer Scott Joplin and country-western singer-satirist Kinky Friedman.



Themes from Beethoven’s compositions are used in religious hymnals, in movies, and even in TV advertisements so Beethoven’s name should not intimidate anyone who likes music.



For an easy introduction to "Ode to Joy," the most familiar theme in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Google, "Flash Mob, Ode to Joy" on a laptop or iPhone.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.