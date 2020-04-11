100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A strike by coal miners and railroad workers was starting to have an impact in Alliance. The American Steel Foundries were idle due to lack of coal, but other industries and the schools were still operating. Meanwhile, express shipments out of Alliance had been halted due to the railroad strike and local workers were to decide whether or not they were to join in the strike.



— Nancy Yochum, one of the founders of the local chapter of the Pythian Sisters, died from anemia at her home in the 200 block of West Broadway at age 64. She was survived by her husband, Jacob Yochum, former sanitary policeman in the city.



— Prof. A.J. Alber was selected to serve as superintendent of Sebring schools for another year by the board of education.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’ Sgt. Joseph S. Szasz and Staff Sgt. William C. Hoover had both been awarded Purple Heart medals after suffering wounds in Luzon battles. Hoover, wounded twice in four months, also received an oak leaf cluster to the medal. Both men had previously earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.



— Alliance High’s Robert L. Stoffer placed 10th in the annual Ohio scholarship tests for ranking high school seniors, fifth in the Kent State district and a tie for first in Stark County.



— The Review Publishing Co. filed an application for an FM radio station to be located near Alliance.



— Eagle Scout rank was awarded to Richard Sheehan (Troop 52) and William Wild (Troop 53).



— Charles B. Olds, industrial engineer of the Ohio Public Service Company, was elected president of the Alliance Rotary Club.



— The Babcock-Wilcox gun mount plant was presented its third star for its Army-Navy E flag.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Demolition began on the Lexington Hotel, located at 405 E. Main St., ending a seven-year struggle by local fire officials to eliminate hazards caused by the antiquated structure. Troubles began on New Year’s Day 1963 when a fire broke out, causing $15,000 in damage and sending several persons to the hospital. Occupancy in all but the first floor of the building was forbidden starting in 1966. Carl Oser, a resident of Massillon, took over ownership and was unable to have the building razed as an occupant, the Public Finance Corp., was reluctant to vacate and had appealed two tear down orders. As soon as the firm found other accommodations, a permit was issued to tear down the building. Oser said he did not have any definite plans for the property at the time it was being razed.



— Miss Ada O. Klopfenstein, a retired Alliance teacher who had taught in the district for 50 years, died at the age of 76. A graduate of Alliance High who attended Mount Union and graduated from Kent State, had taught at the Park and Broadway School as well as Seneca Elementary.



— Dimas Luiz Rodrigues Da Costa was an exchange student from Brazil attending Alliance High and living with the Charles Wolpert family in the 700 block of Fairway Drive.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



