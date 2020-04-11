The influenza pandemic of 1918 reached Ashland in October, and it landed a knockout punch. Fifty-nine people died of the flu in Ashland County that month.



At that time, the local newspaper printed the news just once a week, and phrases like "social distancing" and "flattening the curve" were unknown. Still, it is interesting to compare what happened then with what we are experiencing now.



On Sept. 25, the Ashland Press announced that "no serious outbreaks have as yet been noted in the state." However, Private Thomas Mowery, who had left Ashland earlier that month, died on Sept. 30 at Camp Sherman. His funeral was held in the Ashland cemetery on Oct. 3.



The very same day, Ashland schools closed at noon, due to illness. One third of the high school students and 10 teachers were out sick, while a large number of elementary school students were also ill.



The city’s doctors had their hands full with "dozens" of new cases every day. The Red Cross advised that "all colds, however slight, should be treated as possible attacks of influenza." Medical officers suggested people "avoid spreading of the disease. Avoid crowds. … All those in attendance on patients with influenza should wear masks."



During the first week of October, the state board of health recommended that all public gatherings cease. They stated that the "quarantine of individual cases is of slight value" because the disease came on so fast. Infected people could spread it even before the onset of symptoms.



In Ashland, they closed the schools, picture shows, churches and Sunday schools. City officials set up placards around town to discourage people from gathering in crowds.



The Loudonville Advocate printed the news that although Loudonville had so far been spared, the disease had afflicted nearly one quarter of Ashland’s residents. The writer stated that although the banning of all public gatherings seemed "drastic policy," it is "surely easier to handle a few cases and prevent the spread … than try to meet the emergency … after the entire populace is afflicted."



On Oct. 7, Mayor Davis of Ashland closed the local pool rooms, effective at 3 p.m. He ordered all businesses to disinfect their premises each evening after closing. Loitering or congregating in the streets was forbidden. A health provision banning spitting on the streets was being enforced. The city’s physicians were working "heroically" and responding to hundreds of calls.



That same day, F.E. Myers, chair of the Ashland County Liberty Loan campaign, wrote a letter to the fund drive committee in Cleveland. He had decided to cancel the local stop of the war trophy train, scheduled for Oct. 10.



The train carried displays of artifacts from the war in France and Belgium. Our patriotic citizens had already ensured that Ashland County met its quota of Liberty Loans, and the trophy train was a much anticipated event. However, Myers noted the dire situation in the county. He stated "our hospital is overcrowded, our nurses are sick, and our doctors are unable to take care of all the cases."



He noted that Ashland was in a "very bad situation" and might even be forced to close its factories. Although he hated to cancel the event, he believed drawing a crowd to the train was ill-advised under the circumstances.



In retrospect, it was a good decision.