"Where did you see God today?" Years ago, this was the question posed to our mission team each evening they returned from a day of work in the lower ninth ward of New Orleans, Louisiana. They had gone to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and each day they would return with images of profound devastation and extraordinary hope reverberating in their minds and spirits. At the volunteer station, Brother Vance Moore would ask the question, "Where did you see God today?"



In this time and place we find ourselves in the middle of a storm of a different sort of devastation. The disaster of COVID-19 doesn’t look like a landscape of flooded wreckage, but instead one of grief, isolation, and fear. Children can’t understand why they can’t visit friends or grandparents. High school seniors are grieving the loss of senior prom or a chance to break that school record. Many of us have lost our job or live with the fear of it. Worried families embrace as they send loved ones to the front lines in hospitals, first responder units, and care facilities. Haunting all of us is our greatest terror that someone we love will contract the virus and we won’t be able to hold their hand during their hardest moments. This virus is a storm we have never seen before.



How can we possibly see God amid that heaping wreckage?



Yet God — stubborn as ever — keeps showing up. Rays of sunlight through dark clouds. Isn’t God seen in the volunteers who continue trying to feed our hungry kids? Isn’t God found in every bag of groceries left on a neighbor’s porch? Isn’t the divine made manifest in the laughter and joy felt when great grandma finally figured out how to video call?



But the image that most strongly sticks with me is the recent photo of a group of smiling doctors and nurses flying TO New York City to lend their expertise and care. Every single day, incredible people of courage are driving into work to help support and save our lives.



Indeed, we are surrounded by extraordinary grief and tragedy, but right alongside of it have been astonishing acts of generosity, kindness, and love that reflect the very heart and light of God. Where — O Reader — have you seen God today?



Rev. Chad Delaney is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and is in his eleventh year as senior minister of Mantua Center Christian Church. He is on Twitter @chadbdelaney.