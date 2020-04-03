City of Ashland



520 Evergreen St., Ashland; Gerald E. Myers and Ruth Myers to Jericho Properties, Ltd; $12,000.



1198 Jacobson Ave., Ashland; Aaron D. Barker and Wendy J. Barker to Roger D. Tobias; $86,000.



513 Cherry Ave., Ashland; Barbara Jean Townsend to Lewis Z. Parsons and Iris A. Morton; $87,500.



129 Ferrell Ave., Ashland; PNC Bank to Kenny L. Howman and Brock J. Bixler; $71,000.



118 W. 13th St., Ashland; Lisa K. Martin and Cory Lee Dawson to Lukes J. Given and Katrina Miller; $64,000.



223 W. Washington St., Ashland; David R. Miller to Teresa A. Watkins; $104,900.



Green Township



720 N. Birch Drive, Loudonville; Dane P. Royse to Eric S. McCaskey; $63,000.



169 E. 3rd St., Perrysville; Bruce McCoy and Shelba McCoy to Daniel E. Wengerd and Sarah Ann Wengerd; $40,000.



Hanover Township



449 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Loudonville; Cody M. Ullman and Allie M. Ullman to Jason Arnold Snyder and Rachel A. Snyder; 2.987 acres; $210,000.



Jackson Township



1312 Brandy Lane, West Salem; Sandra Kay Wilfong to Theodore E. Svenson; $173,000.



Milton Township



28.019 acres Township Road 1506, Ashland; John W. Boyer, Deborah S. Boyer and Russell W. Morris to Penton Properties, LLC.; $112,000.



1451 County Road 1475, Ashland; Nancy L. Neer to Ralph L. Ammons Sr. And Deborah K. Ammons; 3.907 acres; $168,100.



Mohican Township



267 County Road 30A, Jeromesville; Bryan, Ronnie, Duane Bodager (trustee) to Sharon K. Seiter and Daniel Joseph McWeeny; 33.181 acres; $370,000.



Montgomery Township



763 Township Road 1102, Ashland; Christopher Billinghurst to Alexis Schoenian; $152,500.



1511 Ohio 60, Ashland; Bradley L. Schlechty to Henry E. Schlabach; $200,000.



Orange Township



650 Ohio 302, Ashland; Kyle D. Mendenhall and Rachel B. Mendenhall to Christopher R. Billinghurst and Kaylee D. Billinghurst; 12.205 acres; $303,000.



Troy Township



914 U.S. 224, Nova; Freedom Mortgage to Adam Gancos and Malinda Gancos; $45,000.