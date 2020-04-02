Gene and Hattie (Faught) Austin of Jeromesville are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.



They were married April 2, 1960 at Jeromesville Christian Church by Pastor Jack Collins.



They have five children, Chris (Steve) Nelson, Kev (Darla) Austin, Dee Austin (deceased), Drew Austin, Craig (Melissa) Austin all of Jeromesville. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Gene retired after 40 years with Pentair Inc. Hattie drove bus for Hillsdale school for 15 years. They have farmed and raised beef cattle most of their married life.



A private get-together is planned is planned to celebrate this milestone.