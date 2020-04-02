Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: What is your favorite thing about spring?



Rylee Windsor



Taft Intermediate



Fifth Grade



What is my favorite thing about spring? My favorite thing about spring is the eggs I like finding the eggs and seeing if it’s money or candy. I also like spending time together.



I also get to spend time with my sister that lives in Michigan. She only comes home every 2 weekends in every month.



I also like it because I’m always the first one up and I get to see where my mom hides them.



Madi Meeting



Taft Intermediate



Fifth Grade



My favorite thing about spring is the weather it’s perfect not to cold and I can play outside with my dog. Also spring break cause then I can go away from school for awhile. Plus when I go on spring break I am going to Palm Beach with one of my friends. Then I can also spend time with my Grandma witch I love to do. It is also fun to see all the flowers and the birds. That is what my favoret thing about spring.



Emma Vore



Taft Intermediate



Fifth Grade



My favorite thing about spring is spring brake. I love spring brake because it is a time when we can get away from school for a wile. Also we get to spend more time with family and friends. Another thing I like about spring is the puddles I love to splash and play in them when we go on walks. I just really like spring.



Kayli Swiger



Taft Intermediate



Fifth Grade



My favorite thing about spring is not dresses and walks but seeing flower bloome. The reason I like flowers is seeing them smelling them and giving them away to family expecley my mom. That is my favorite thing about spring.



Emma Maggard



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



Spring is a really fun season! I get to play softball in the spring. It’s softball season for me! I love seeing the baby animals when they come out with their moms. I also play in rain and jump in puddles. My family usually goes out with me. I ride my bike in the spring. I listen to music and homework outside with my family. I play on the trampoline in the spring. That is what I do in the spring.



Kallie Sampson



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



These are some reasons why I like spring. I like to play with my sister Mia and find eggs in the spring because it is Easter and we have fun a lot. I play with chalk and swing with Mia and Mia plays in her mini car. I practice some gymnastics moves with my mom and I play games with my mom. I love playing in the rain with my mom and when it rains hard we stay in and we play Uno and my mom will win the game and then I will rematch and I will win then. If I am bored I will write down my fun stuff I will do in the summer. I will only write down things I do in the summer only when it is raining hard. I love spring it is so fun.



Treyton Case



Reagan Elementary



Third Grade



What is your favorite thing about spring? Well I’m going to tell you mine. I love sleeping in on spring break. I love to play outside with my Bub. I love to play games on my PS4. What’s yours?



Connie Stull



Reagan Elementary



Third Grade



Do you like spring? I do! Some reasons I like spring are weird! My first one is that the birds are outside? And beautiful flowers are planted! Also I have more time to go outside. Plus I can chase squirrels! I know that sounds weird. But you should try it out. Trust me you won’t regret it. The second reason is because sometimes you get lucky and its HOT! Another reason is that you can chill with friends! Well that’s all my reasons! Thanks for reading!



Colin Strine



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My favorite parte about spring is going to spring brack. I play at the beach. I build a sand casle. And go srfing. And go fishing. And go on a boat. I come back and play baseball and basketball. Play with my friends. I have popsicles.



Kayla Starkey



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My favorite thing about spring is the flowers cloom. Another thing is I can ride my horse and play with my dogs. Also I can run around outside with my sister. Also Hannah my dog and me can do soccer. My dog’s name is Snickers. Snickers lovers balls and he is crazy for balls. Another thing I like to do in spring is gathering a bunch of flowers and giveing them to my family members.



Mali Timberlake



C.E. Budd School



Fourth Grade



My favorite thing about spring is the blossoming flowers. First, the blossoming flowers are my favorite because watching them grow to be big flowers is so relaxing and peaceful. Also you can smell the flowers from a mile away! The flowers are so beautiful right in the middle of spring. That is also the time they blossom really fast. My favorite flower is a sunflower, just watching the grow with their white and their yellow colors is just so calming to watch. Lastly, flowers are my absolute favorite thing about spring.



Brynn Bitner



C.E. Budd School



Fourth Grade



Spring is the best season ever! The first reason is because of the soccer season. I love soccer, and it’s my favorite sport. Also, I am very good at it. The next reason is that it gets warmer in the Spring and all of the snow melts! That way, it will be more fun to play outside. The last reason is that in spring all of the animals come out and are free from winter. It makes me feel nice to know that the animals are happy. Spring is one of the best seasons.